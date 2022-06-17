6 Latest Packaging Technologies for 2022

The packaging industry is a vast and complex sector that plays a crucial role in the global economy. From food and beverage packaging to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, packaging is essential for protecting products and ensuring they reach consumers in good condition. There are many different types of packaging, ranging from simple cardboard boxes to highly engineered plastic containers. The type of packaging used depends on the product being packaged and the intended use. This is one of the industries that is constantly evolving as new technologies and materials are developed. Companies such as the NPP Group are always innovating their packaging manufacturing process. Here are some of the latest technologies in packaging that will amaze you:

1. Zero-waste packaging

The biggest advantage of zero-waste packaging is that it does not generate any waste or pollution when used. This means that the packaging can be reused, recycled, or composted without harming the environment. It is often made from sustainable materials such as bamboo, paper, or recyclable plastic and also from biodegradable materials that will decompose naturally over time.

Zero-waste packaging has become immensely popular as businesses and consumers alike strive to reduce their environmental impact. When products are packaged using zero-waste methods, it reduces the amount of waste that goes into landfills and incinerators. Additionally, it often uses less energy and resources to produce, making it more environmentally friendly than traditional packaging options.

2. Disappearing packaging

Disappearing packaging is a type of eco-friendly packaging that is designed to degrade quickly and safely in the environment. The most common type of disappearing packaging is made from plants and seaweed that are 100% biodegradable. These items not only break down into small pieces over time and become part of the soil, but you can also eat them if you want.

Another type of disappearing packaging is made from fruit skins and shells. This type of packaging will degrade even faster than plants and seaweed and can be eaten by animals or used as compost. Either way, this new technology is a great way to reduce waste and help the environment.

3. Bees wrap packaging

Bees Wrap is a natural alternative to plastic wrap for food storage. It is made of 100% cotton that has been coated in beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin. This combination creates a breathable yet water-resistant barrier that keeps food fresh. To use, simply wrap the Bees Wrap around whatever you wish to store, such as a piece of cheese or half a lemon.

The warmth of your hands will cause the beeswax to soften and mould to the shape of your food, creating a seal. Once cooled, the beeswax will harden and keep your food fresh. When you’re finished using it, simply wash it in cold water with mild soap and allow it to air dry. Bees Wrap can be used over and over again and will eventually break down naturally when disposed of.

4. Grab-And-Go packaging

Grab-And-Go packaging became famous after the Covid-19 pandemic. In this type of packaging. You can pick up an item and take it with you without the need for a separate bag or container. This is almost like a one-size-fits-all type of packaging where you can carry anything, such as fruits, vegetables, medical products, drugs, dressings, salsa, or clothing.

While it can be convenient for consumers, it can also be beneficial for businesses. Grab-And-Go packaging often requires less labour to package items, and it can also help to reduce the amount of packaging material that is used. As a result, Grab-And-Go packaging can be a more efficient and sustainable option for both businesses and consumers.

5. Self-heating food packaging

The technology behind self-heating food packaging involves using an exothermic chemical reaction to generate heat to pack the food. This type of packaging is used to keep food or beverages warm for extended periods of time. The most common type of self-heating food packaging uses a metal canister filled with water and a hidden heating element. When the user wants to activate the self-heating packaging, they press a button or trigger which punctures the canister and mixes the water with the heating element. The resulting chemical reaction produces heat, which is then transferred to the food or beverage via conduction.

6. Atmosphere packaging

Atmosphere packaging is another method of food preservation in which a product is packed in an atmosphere that has been modified to extend its shelf life. This type of packaging is common for fresh meats, poultry, and fish, as well as some prepared foods. The most frequently-used gas in atmosphere packaging is nitrogen, which helps to prevent the growth of bacteria and mould. Carbon dioxide can also be used in some applications. Atmosphere packaging can also be used in combination with other preservation methods, such as vacuum packaging or modified atmosphere packaging. When properly done, atmosphere packaging can help to keep foods fresh for months.

Packaging alternatives that don’t involve plastic

The environmental impact of plastic packaging is significant. It takes hundreds of years for plastic to break down, meaning that the packaging you use today will still be around long after you’re gone. Moreover, the production of plastic emits harmful greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. And because plastic is made from petroleum, it’s a non-renewable resource that will one day run out. That’s why many companies are coming up with packaging alternatives so that they don’t have to use plastic anymore. Here are some of the alternatives that have the potential to replace plastic packaging in the future:

● Packing with mushrooms instead of Styrofoam

● Using sugar cane to make tetra packs instead of polyethylene that uses crude oil

● Packaging made from milk proteins instead of plastic boxes or packages

● Compostable bottles made from plants instead of typical plastic bottles

Packaging has come a long way in the last decade with the incorporation of technology. In fact, the use of technology in packaging is an exciting trend that is changing the way products are marketed and sold. It offers opportunities for creativity and sustainability and is sure to become even more prevalent in the years to come.