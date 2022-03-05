6 Reasons Why Playing Classic Games on Your Smartphone Is Beneficial

There’s a common perception about time spent playing smartphone games being wasted, but did you know that classic games stimulate the brain, also providing tangible benefits in real life? Benefits of smartphone games include:

Development of problem-solving skills

Healthy brain stimulation

Stress relief

Studies confirm that the benefits of video games outweigh the negative perceptions. If that’s the case, shouldn’t smartphone games be viewed the same? Let’s see the reasons why it’s perfectly fine to grab your phone and play casual games.

1. Cognitive Development

A well-known benefit of playing games online is the cognitive development that games encourage their players. When playing games online, you get the chance to get a deep learning experience, the skills that an employer looks for. Playing games online is often seen as a lazy type of entertainment, with more parents being concerned that their children would rather play video games instead of playing outside. However, video games actually promote a myriad of cognitive skills. Which are the mobile games that increase cognitive abilities?

Chess

Mahjong

Sudoku

Crossword puzzles

Puzzles

Board games

Many other mobile games can enhance critical thinking skills. For sure most of you out there can relate to being lost in your mobile phones for hours; playing games can be tricky. Some say that smartphones combined with the internet are dangerous. However, studies find that playing games on your smartphone improve mental health.

2. Improve Social Skills

The stereotype of the gamer as a socially awkward person is already outdated. Most smartphone users thrive both online and offline, with a community that strongly encourages social interaction. Gamers really have better social skills. Research involving adolescents found that those who play video games are likely to have excellent social skills, have better grades, and build better relationships with other students.

Children mainly may improve social and intellectual skills, research shows. Young kids who play many video games are likely to be better at socializing than non-gamers. Interactive games can be used to teach children about history, increase their vocabulary, and challenge them to set and achieve goals. This is a great thing because it will enhance their ability to work in teams.

3. Problem-Solving Skills

Gamers are likely to develop problem-solver skills. Multi-level games, like complex puzzles, take several hours to solve. Sometimes, the solution varies based on your thinking and actions. Learning to think strategically it’s a precious skill that can be translated to the real world. Young kids who play strategy-based games develop problem-solving skills; thus, inclined to get better grades at school.

T next time you see your kid playing mobile or video games, don’t snatch the phone off their hands. Online games improve people’s creativity and social skills.

4. Improved Vision

It’s not recommended to spend 10 hours in front of the screen or sitting too close to it, but video games can improve vision. Studies involving students have shown that gamers can see objects more clearly in cluttered spaces. They can train their brain to see more minor details, and we all know how important details are. Improving visual visibility is a crucial task for reading or driving at night, studies found. People with this function are able to discern even the subtlest change in color shades.

Gaming also improves other skills, like the ability to track other objects simultaneously or pay attention to many fast-moving objects. Many aspects of the visual structure are being improved, not just one. Playing video games could one day become a part of vision correction treatment, which many people will rely on, especially those who depend on corrective lenses or surgery.

5. Smartphones Games Can Inspire You to be More Persistent

When it comes to the benefits of video games, people have a lot to say. The opinions are divided, but there are many positive opinions than you think, actually. So, before deciding to trust the first negative source about online games, you should know that these games can make a player more persistent in achieving their life goals. A lot of people become successful in life after years of playing smartphones or video games, as they learn how to take risks and overcome life challenges.

Some people are afraid of trying new things, especially if they seem difficult. But when playing smartphone games, the challenges don’t seem as daunting. If you don’t step outside your comfort zone, chances are you’ll never gain self-confidence or problem-solving skills. You can practice through smartphone games. In a game, you’ve got a safe place where you can do whatever you want. You can mess everything up and start all over again. It’s not like in reality where you have to deal with the actual costs of your actions. In games, you can do the things you’re most afraid of. Playing online games it’s a great way to improve self-confidence and bring more willpower to your life.

6. You’ll Learn to Be More Patient.

Modern technology has taught people to become more independent and reward themselves for the things they do. Some people have levels that take months to finish. This exercise will lead you to work hard for your goals and that nothing is impossible if you have the patience to do it. You can get motivated by rewarding yourself after you complete a game level and applying the same rule in real life.

Before assuming that online games can’t benefit you at all, just give them a try. You’ll be surprised at how much fun you’ll have, also improving your brain functions. Find the games that interest you most and start practicing.