6 Reasons Why You Need a Mobile App for Your Business

The answer lies in the statistics of the use of smartphones and app marketplaces. The year is not over yet, but smartphone vendors have already sold more than 1.5 billion smartphones. Thus almost every second person owns a mobile phone. On average people use it 4 hours a day, and 88% of it they spend on mobile apps. So they are our future!

Are you still in doubt whether you need a business mobile app or not? There is a fact for you – most of the customers’ interaction takes place through devices. With their use, people search for information and shop online. And many rival companies have already realized it! So ios app services have become particularly in demand. And the total number of mobile apps is increasing every year. Hurry up if you want to find a place in the sun!

Why is it important for businesses to have not only a website?

Some time ago a well-designed and updated website was the core of the business success. It was enough to sustain further development. However, the emphasis has shifted. A website is still an essential tool for selling products and promoting companies. Yet for users, a mobile app is easier to use. Fast and simple – this is what consumers are looking for. And with 49% of e-commerce coming from mobile devices, there are more reasons to make an app for your business.

Benefits of mobile applications for businesses

Regular contact with clients is the obvious advantage. Apps in business are the most efficient communication channels. With their help, you can provide people with high-quality service. Yet, creating your own app will help you not only keep in touch with your customers but also:

. Improve the company’s image

The presence of the mobile application shows that your business keeps pace with advances in modern technology. People see you develop to maintain long-term partnerships with the customers.

. Stand out from your competitors

Many companies still prefer traditional channels of promotion. They use advertising in magazines, leaflet distribution, or SMS notifications. If you have an app for business, you will differ advantageously from your competitors. Be the first to offer a more convenient way of communication.

. Increase customer loyalty

In the application, you can implement loyalty programs. Reward your long-time clients and attract newcomers. People always forget or lose club cards. So allow them to use your mobile app to get bonuses. Unlike cards, smartphones are always with them.

. Provide a wide range of services

Push-notifications will help your clients to keep abreast of all the news and activities of the company. So they will not miss significant information. Also, the apps can help to track the progress of the order or monitor seasonal discounts.

. Reach your target audience

This is a new opportunity to get acquainted with your clients. Who will download the application? People who have an interest in the services of your company. You can collect new information which can be useful. It is not about socio-demographic characteristics such as average age, sex, or nationality. Find out what time people usually interact with your app. Figure out what marketing triggers are the most effective. Work with Warm and Hot audiences to achieve positive results.

. Boost sales

Your company will be literally in the client’s pocket. So you have to establish communication to maintain the trust of people. Send several lucrative offers to engage in interaction with your mobile application. Try to use different incentives so that users buy your products.

To sum it up

Keep in mind that people love things that make life easier. So your app should provide services of exceptional quality. No one will use it without an adaptive user interface and useful features. If you are not a web developer, it is better to contact a company that specializes in creating applications.