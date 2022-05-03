6 Things You Need To Know About Refurbished iPhones

Are you in the market for a new iPhone but don’t want to break the bank? iPhones have been known to cost a fortune, especially when you buy them directly from the manufacturer. Thankfully there’s an alternative in the form of refurbished iPhones. Refurbished iPhones may be a great option for you! But before you make your purchase, there are some things you need to know. Keep reading for some important facts about refurbished iPhones.

1. What are refurbished iPhones?

Refurbished iPhones are pre-owned iPhones that have been restored to working condition. This means that they may have some cosmetic wear and tear, but they should function just like a brand new iPhone. As seen on WeSellTek, they typically come with a new battery and outer casing, they may have been factory reset, and they’re different from used iPhones. Used iPhones are just that: used. This means they may have been owned by someone else and may not have been restored to working condition. They could have any type of wear and tear, and they typically won’t have a new battery or outer casing.

2. Where can you find the best deals on refurbished iPhones?

The best place to find refurbished iPhones is online, either through various company websites or online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. But don’t be surprised if you notice some big price differences from site to site – this is often due to shipping costs, return policies, and other factors that can vary from seller to seller. Just make sure that you’re buying your phone directly from the seller, not just a third-party website like eBay – you want to buy it in its official condition, not receive a used version in an unmarked box!

Is it easy to get a refurbished iPhone?

Yes, it’s very easy to get a refurbished iPhone. Many people don’t even realize that they’re buying a refurbished phone until after they’ve already made their purchase! This is because many retailers, both online and offline, sell refurbished phones without disclosing that information upfront. So if you’re not sure whether or not you’re buying a refurbished phone, just ask the seller before you make your purchase.

What should you look for in a refurbished iPhone?

When you’re looking at refurbished iPhones, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, check to see if the phone has been fully tested and inspected. Second, make sure that it comes with a new battery and casing. Third, look at the warranty offered as well as the return and exchange policies. And finally, don’t forget to check for any software updates that may be available for your phone.

How long do refurbished iPhones last?

As long as you’re buying from a reputable seller with good attention to detail, you can expect a refurbished iPhone to last just as long as a brand new one – after all, they should have been fully tested before they were sold! Just make sure that you’re keeping up with any software updates that come out to ensure maximum performance over time.

3. Are refurbished iPhones better than new ones?

It depends on what you’re looking for. On one hand, new phones are typically better made and more aesthetically pleasing than refurbished ones, which may show some evidence of wear and tear on the outside. On the other hand, if you buy your phone directly from the manufacturer rather than through third-party sellers like Amazon and eBay, you could save quite a bit of money by opting for a refurbished model. Ultimately, the decision is up to you!

Do refurbished iPhones come with all the same features as new ones?

In many cases, yes! After all, when a wireless provider decides to sell a particular iPhone model as “refurbished,” it has already been thoroughly tested to ensure that it’s in working order and up to their standards for resale. But even though a phone may look brand new on the outside, there’s no guarantee that it will have all of the same features as an iPhone straight off the factory lines. So be sure to ask your seller what exactly comes with your specific model before placing an order. First, some features may be disabled or removed altogether – for example, Touch ID may not be available on older models. Second, certain features may not work with your specific carrier.

How much should you expect to pay for a refurbished iPhone?

This depends on a few factors, including which model you’re looking at, where you’re buying it from, and what condition it’s in. In general, though, you can expect to pay anywhere from 10-80% less for a refurbished iPhone than you would for a brand new one.

4. Are refurbished iPhones safe?

As long as you buy your phone from a reputable source, such as a wireless provider or manufacturer, refurbished models are just as safe as new phones – if not more so! After all, every iPhone goes through extensive testing and quality control before it’s ever sold – so there’s little chance that something could go wrong. Just keep up with any software updates that may come out over time to ensure maximum performance on your device. If your phone arrives damaged, the first thing you should do is contact the seller and let them know what happened. In most cases, they’ll be more than happy to send you a replacement phone or give you a refund – but if they’re not, you may need to file a claim with your credit card company or the Better Business Bureau to get your money back.

Can I get my refurbished iPhone repaired if something goes wrong?

Yes – most manufacturers offer extended warranties on refurbished phones just like they do on new ones. However, keep in mind that these warranties typically don’t cover physical damage, so if your phone breaks due to mishandling or accidental drops, you’ll likely have to pay for the repairs out of pocket.

Compare prices when buying a refurbished iPhone

The best way to save money on a refurbished iPhone is by taking the time to compare prices across multiple retailers. Be sure to take into account factors like shipping costs, repair policies, and warranties before making a final decision. You can also use sites like PriceGrabber to help you find the best deals online. Also, remember that refurbished doesn’t necessarily mean “used” – in many cases, you can find phones that were simply returned within the return window and are thus still in like-new condition.

How to spot a fake refurbished iPhone

The best way to spot a fake is to know the difference between a genuine and a counterfeit product. A genuine product will have a serial number that can be verified with Apple, while a counterfeit product will not. In addition, a genuine product will be shipped in packaging that is identical to what you would find in an Apple Store, while a counterfeit product will often have inferior packaging.

5. Should I buy a refurbished iPhone from my wireless provider?

It depends – while some wireless providers do sell refurbished iPhones, they typically charge a premium for them. So if you’re looking to save money on your purchase, it’s usually better to buy from a third-party retailer like Amazon or eBay. However, if you’re concerned about the quality of your phone or whether it will work with your carrier, buying directly from your provider is always an option.

Can I buy a refurbished phone even if I have bad credit?

Yes – while some retailers do run credit checks before selling phones, this is usually only the case for new phones. So if you’re looking to buy a refurbished iPhone with bad credit, you should have no problem finding a seller who’s willing to work with you. Additionally, many wireless providers now offer financing options for refurbished phones, so you can spread out the cost of your purchase over time.

6. What about data plans and contracts?

Just like with any other phone purchase, you’ll need to consider data plans and contracts when you buy a refurbished iPhone. If you’re buying an unlocked phone, you’ll have more flexibility in terms of carriers, but you’ll also have to pay a higher upfront cost for your phone. You can often find refurbished iPhones with data plans and contracts through wireless providers or third-party retailers – just make sure that you’re getting the right plan for your needs!

Buy an extended warranty for even more peace of mind

While most refurbished iPhones come with at least some type of warranty, these are usually limited in scope – and they don’t cover damage due to accidents or mishandling. For even more peace of mind, you may want to invest in an extended warranty that will protect your device against drops, spills, and other accidental disasters. Just keep in mind that the cost of this additional coverage can add up quickly depending on what kind of phone you’re buying.

Buy a certified pre-owned iPhone for even more savings

In addition to standard refurbished iPhones, many wireless providers and third-party retailers now offer certified pre-owned models – often at even lower prices than regular refurbished ones! These phones are typically in better condition than your average used or refurb model, plus they may come with an extended warranty from the manufacturer or wireless provider.

There are many things to consider when buying a refurbished iPhone. By doing your research, taking the time to compare prices, and reading reviews from other buyers, you can find the perfect phone for your needs – all without breaking the bank!