6 Tips For Creating Your First Mind Map

Mind maps are an invaluable tool in brainstorming, organizing, planning and note-taking. They’re also a great way to keep track of all your ideas.

#1) Get Started With Mind Mapping

Mind mapping can be done just about anywhere, but it’s best if you have access to a whiteboard or some type of wall space where you can write down notes and connect them together as needed. You’ll need to gather the necessary supplies before you begin: sticky notes (preferably in different colors), a whiteboard or wall space, a pen and paper for note-taking.

#2) Find Your Main Idea

What do you want to mind map about? Brainstorming is the best way to find your main idea. This is where all of your thoughts come together and create one solid point. Once you have this, start writing it down on a sticky note or piece of paper. You can even start creating your mind map around this topic. Don’t be afraid to get messy and write a lot. This is just the beginning of your brainstorming session.

#3) Find Your Supporting Details

Your main idea is the backbone of your paper. Now that you have it, it’s time to start fleshing out your body paragraphs. You need to find supporting details for each point that will help explain and back up your main idea. This is why you brainstormed in the first place! It’s time to use all of those random thoughts that you wrote down. Pick the ones that are most important and focus on them when writing. Remember, don’t get too bogged down in details.

You don’t need to include every single fact or statistic that you have written down, just the ones that support your main idea.

What Are Supporting Details?

The definition of a supporting detail is something that backs up your main idea and gives it more credibility. Supporting details can be facts, statistics, quotes from experts, or even personal examples. They all help give more weight to your point and make it stronger.

#4)Keep It Relevant

The most important thing to remember when writing a body paragraph is that you need to keep it relevant. You don’t want to write about things that aren’t important to your main idea. It’s okay if you don’t have as much information for each point, but you still need to be clear and concise.

#5) Support With Evidence

Each of your supporting details needs evidence that backs up what you’re saying. You can use statistics, examples, or quotes from an expert. Make sure that your details are relevant to the point you’re making. For example, if you’re talking about an award-winning new product, don’t just say that it’s a hit; back up your claim with facts like sales figures or customer reviews.

#6) Tell A Story

If you can, tell a story to make your point. Stories are easier for people to remember than a string of facts and statistics. Plus, they’re more interesting. You can use stories in your presentation if you can find one that fits the topic and shows off your point in an interesting way. If you’re making a sales pitch, for example, talk about how someone else used your product or service to solve their problem and succeeded.