6 Types of Apps that can be Built with Low-Code Development

Low-code development platforms are making it easier than ever to build custom business applications. Businesses of all sizes can benefit from deploying custom-built apps to help make their company more efficient and profitable, but with so many low-code development options, it can be confusing.

In this article, we are going to outline different types of apps that can be built using low-code development platforms, including business intelligence, mobile, web, and more. Whether you’re just getting started or you’re looking to expand your expertise, keep reading.

1. Custom Business Applications

Custom business applications are built to suit the specific needs of your company, so there’s no need to worry about finding an app that doesn’t work for your company. One example is a custom order management system where you can track customer orders and shipments in a real-time scenario.

There are also CRM systems which manage all of your customer relationships. With low-code development, it’s possible to build both these systems and many more without needing advanced knowledge in coding or any technical skills at all.

2. Mobile Applications

Mobile applications are one of the most popular types of software, especially for companies. Depending on your needs, there are a variety of different options for mobile apps.

For example, if you want an app for your company but don’t have the budget to hire a developer and design team, low-code development is an inexpensive way to build your own app. You can also make a mobile app by using web technologies like HTML5 and CSS3 or develop native apps.

Low-code development can also be used to develop a mobile app for your personal use. You can maintain your daily calorie intake, physical activity, and personal finance through this app.

3. Web Applications

Web applications are software programs or websites that run on a web browser. These are also known as client-side applications because they are installed on the end user’s device, rather than on the company’s server.

Low-code development techniques can be easily used to develop web applications for your organization. They require less storage space and do not have the same scalability problems as other types of apps. If you are looking for an efficient and time-saving solution, low-code web applications are your way to go.

4. IoT (Internet of Things) Applications

IoT applications are a very broad category of software and hardware. IoT is the network of physical objects interconnected through the internet, which enables these things to send and receive data. There are many types of IoT devices, including smart appliances, smart homes, and industrial control systems.

IoT apps are known for their ability to analyze and function on a large volume of data and generate results based on that data. A low-code development platform simplifies this process by making it possible for non-technical users to create programs without writing any difficult code.

5. AI Applications

One of the most powerful innovations in recent years is artificial intelligence (AI). You may not believe it but low-code development has been used to develop AI applications. Machine learning is the idea that AI will get better at performing tasks as they’re used more and more, so the more data you provide, the better your AI will become.

When you sit to write the code for such applications, it can take you weeks and months to do. Also, the process will take a toll on your health and budget. Low-code tools, on the other hand, provide you with the ease of developing these kinds of applications within just a few clicks and sometimes, within one sitting as well.

6. Ecommerce Applications

Low-code development is a great way to build eCommerce applications because it allows business owners to develop and deploy their own customized online store in just a few weeks. All you have to do is upload your products, set up payment gateways, and customize the theme.

That’s it. You’re ready to start selling your products on the web. But this is just one example of how low-code development can help businesses save time and money when developing apps. You can also use low-code development to develop management systems for your inventory and create a whole marketplace out of these tools.