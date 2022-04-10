6 Ways Technology Can Improve Maths Tutoring

Technology is advancing at an ever-increasing rate, and it’s no longer just a tool to help us with our everyday tasks. It has become integral in the education process, too. As technology becomes more advanced, so does our approach toward teaching and learning. Whether you are a school teacher or a maths tutor, there are many ways technology can improve outcomes for learners and educators of Maths – here are six of them:

1. Enhanced Interactivity

With technology, maths tutors can offer more interactive lessons that provide students with opportunities to explore new concepts and experiment with different scenarios. We no longer look at Maths as a subject that is best learned by rote memorisation of facts – instead, we see it as something which can be experienced and learnt through touch and feel. When kids are given the freedom to explore mathematical thinking in the digital realm, they’re able to process information at their own pace without being restricted or limited. Whether that means drawing directly onto an interactive whiteboard or moving points on a graph, students can immerse themselves into the learning, rather than being passive spectators.

2. Gamification

Games such as Minecraft and Roblox can help to make Maths more appealing for students who may not otherwise be interested in the subject. The fact that these games offer players a chance to build their own virtual world is incredibly beneficial, especially when it comes to problem-solving skills – something which is integral in many an occupation today! Employers love hiring people with strong logical thinking abilities, and there’s no better way of developing this than through ‘gamifying’ learning opportunities. Rewards and competition has the power to incentives students and improve motivation.

3. Personalised Lessons

One of the many benefits technology has to offer is its ability to customise lessons for each individual learner. An online maths tutor or a classroom teacher can utilise digital platforms to tailor the content to suit each child’s needs. This allows students to work at their own pace and learn concepts in a way that best suits them. It also means educators can spend more time with the kids who need extra help, while allowing those who are finding things easier to move forward without being held back.

4. Improved Diagnostics

Technology provides teachers and learners with a greater degree of insight into student performance than ever before. If we can identify strengths, weaknesses and underlying issues much earlier on in the process, it becomes much easier to plug any knowledge gaps before they become too wide to fill. For example, an online skills report, can empower students to take ownership of their own learning by helping them identify areas that they need to work on.

5. Self-Paced Learning

Maths is not about speed or memory – it’s about understanding. When students have the opportunity to work through problems at their own pace, we create an experience that is more engaging and driven by their effort, motivation and goals. For some learners, this might mean working through problems quickly in order to catch up to their current year level, while others will benefit from taking their time so they can fully understand the fundamental concept behind each problem before moving forward.

6. Boosted Confidence

One of the most important parts of learning is feeling confident. If students are constantly worried about being judged or not knowing what to do, they’ll quickly become disengaged with their work and will be less receptive when it comes time for them to learn new things. By providing learners with a fun online experience that engages different aspects of the brain, children are more likely to want to return again and again – which in turn boosts confidence levels!

The Future Of Maths Learning

Technology has a unique way of bringing the world to your fingertips. It is no different when it comes to education, as more and more tutors are using technology for enhanced interactivity, gamification, personalised lessons and improved diagnostics. We’ve seen how this can improve confidence levels in students who struggle with maths by boosting their self-esteem through interactive learning, which can provide them with instant feedback on what they know or don’t know. If you think your child needs some extra help or would like them to leap ahead, get in touch with Math Minds today. They offer free online maths assessments, so there’s no better time to find out how learning with technology can help your child achieve their full potential.