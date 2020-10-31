6 WAYS TO FIX WITH EASE; IPHONE NOT TURNING ON AND IPHONE BLACK SCREEN.

As with every hardware, issues always arise because of one malfunction or the other. These issues could range from software to hardware issues resulting in different malfunctions by your phone. We do not leave iPhones out on this. Some problems that could arise from hardware or software issues include iPhone not turning on, and the iPhone screen goes black.

These problems are sometimes frustrating, saying this from a place of experience. I can relate to how you feel if your iPhone won’t turn on and the iPhone screen goes black.

Good news is, I have not only experienced these problems but have also designed this article to help you solve these problems with ease.

All you have to do is grab a chair, sit tight and put these ways of fixing your iPhone not turning on and iPhone black screen into action.

In this article, I’ll give out three ways each on how to fix these problems with absolute ease.

Let’s dive right into it.

3 WAYS TO FIX IPHONE NOT TURNING ON WITH EASE

This problem may arise as hardware or software related issue. Determining what exactly could be the problem is key to solving the problem. If you have recently dropped your phone or if it fell into the water by chance, then the chances are that this could be a case of a hardware-related issue. If this is the case, then it means a hardware component (most times the screen) of your iPhone got damaged.

But, if your iPhone was functioning well and stopped working with no prior notice, then there could be a firmware issue. Did you recently update your phone, downloaded a new app, visited a suspicious website, tried to jailbreak your phone, or changed system settings? Then a firmware issue could cause the iPhone not turning on.

After figuring out what exactly could the issue, it’s time to move on to the ways of fixing it. I have made a list of three solutions to fix your iPhone not turning on for hardware and software-related causes.

SOLUTION 1: TRY CHARGING YOUR IPHONE

I pray this is the reason though; this is one of the most common reasons your iPhone won’t turn on. If you are lucky, then you could fix the iPhone not turning on by charging it only. Connect it to a charger to ensure that the phone won’t switch off. If my iPhone doesn’t turn on, I try to charge my iPhone first. Allow your iPhone charge for a while and try switching it on.

If it’s still not charging there could be an issue with the charger or lightning cable. Make sure that everything is in order. If the problem persists, then try out the next one below.

SOLUTION 2: HARD RESET YOUR IPHONE

To hard reset your iPhone, reboot it. If your iPhone won’t turn on even after charging it, then this is your next option.

For iPhone 8 and newer devices,

Press the Volume Up button once and release as fast as you can.

After releasing the Volume Up button, quickly press the Volume Down button.

Are you all done? Long-press the Power button. Keep pressing it for a few seconds.

Release it once the Apple logo appears.

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Press and hold the Power button.

While still pressing the Power button, hold onto the Volume Down button.

Keep pressing both the buttons at the same time for some seconds.

Release them when the Apple logo appears on the screen.

For iPhone 6s

Give a long press on the Power button.

Long press the Home button while holding onto the Power button.

Keep holding both the buttons together for another 10 seconds.

Release the buttons when the apple logo appears.

SOLUTION 3: USE DR.FONE-SYSTEM REPAIR (iOS) TO FIX IPHONE NOT TURNING ON.

If you cannot open your iPhone by forcefully restarting it or charging it, then you can also try Dr.Fone-System Repair (iOS).

A part of the Dr.Fone toolkit can fix all the standard software issues related to an iOS 14 device. Very easy to use and access with a click-through process. Whenever my iPhone won’t turn on, Dr.Fone – System Repair is always like my knight in shining armour. The tool has a high success rate in fixing problem caused by software glitches.

Follow these steps below and fix the problem of the iPhone not turning on:

Step 1: Launch the Dr.Fone toolkit on your computer and select the “System Repair” module as displayed.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to the system using a USB cable. Wait for a while for the application to detect your iPhone. Select the “Standard Mode” option.

Step 3: Click on “Start” to download the recent firmware update, which is compatible with your phone system version.

Note: If your phone gets connected but not detected by Dr.Fone, put your device in the DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode. Check the on-screen instructions to do the same.

Step 4: Wait for a while, as the application will download the respective firmware update.

Step 5: As soon as it downloads the firmware update, you will get a notification. Click on the “Fix Now” button to resolve the issue with your device.

Step 6: Shortly, your device would restart in the normal mode. You will see the picture displayed below on your screen.

To hasten the process, make sure you have a stable internet connection.

Well done! That was easy. The Dr.Fone iOS System Repair fixes all your software related issues and is compatible with all iPhone versions.

3 WAYS TO FIX IPHONE BLACK SCREEN WITH EASE

Like I said earlier issues like this might arise because of hardware or software malfunctions. Instances are above on what could be the reason behind a hardware problem causing your iPhone not turning on. Try using the first two solutions for iPhone black screen too.

A bad or corrupt update or an unstable firmware can also cause the same problem if every hardware component is functioning well. To fix this with ease, I recommend the Dr.Fone-System Repair (iOS).

Follow the same steps used to fix iPhone not turning on for the iPhone black screen to restore your iPhone.

CONCLUSION

The best thing about the Dr.Fone-System Repair for iPhone not turning on and iPhone black screen is that it fixes all software issues without any data loss. All the data on your device gets retained even after fixing this issue.