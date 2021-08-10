7 Awesome Nintendo Switch Games That Support Voice Chat

Voice chat is pretty easy on PS4 and Xbox One, however, that is not the case with Nintendo Switch. This in no way means that doing voice chat on the Nintendo Switch is impossible. It is however limited to a few multiplayer games. Not many gamers prefer to use outside apps and services like Discord and WhatsApp. Here is a list of seven Nintendo Switch games that are not only awesome but also support voice chat. It should be noted that Nintendo Switch games can also be used with Nintendo’s Switch Online app which is available for both Android and iOS. The game listed below supports native voice chat.

1. Fortnite

Fortnite is a Battle Royale game where the player fights for survival. The game was rolled out in 2017. The game supports 100 players where each player is given the freedom to create battle arenas and their worlds. The game became a huge success depicting cultural phenomenon which resulted in 125 million downloads within a year resulting in a revenue of $9 billion in the first two years. The game supports three modes of Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative.

2. Smite

Smite is another online battle arena game based on third-person multiplayer. It is an interesting game as in Smite, the player controls gods and goddesses and other mythological characters in a combat game and uses the abilities of the god to fight against each other. In addition to Nintendo Switch, the game is also available in Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game supports different player versus player modes too.

3. Paladins

It is a sci-fi fantasy game that includes elements of both fantasy and science-fiction. In this game, the players have to play in teams where two groups of five players engage in combat-based games. Further, the team needs to assign champions that come with their own skills and weapons which can further be enhanced. The different game modes present in the game include Siege, Onslaught, Team Deathmatch and Ranked.

4. DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online is an action-based combat game where multi-players engage themselves in a fight based on a fictional universe that is based on DC Comics. The game was first released on January 11, 2011. In DC Comics, the player needs to create their very own original character. After creating the character, the player has to engage in a combat fight out of the Brainiac spaceship. In total, the game supports 40 episodes.

5. Friday The 13th

It is a horror-based game published by Gun Media rolled out in 2017. It is a multiplayer game where seven players control Camp Crystal Lake. The interesting aspect of the game is that it is based on a semi-world which allows the player to explore other parts of the world in the game. In one game session, eight players can play.

6. Dauntless

Dauntless is a role-playing game that was rolled out in 2018. The game is based on a fantasy setting where an event tears the world apart, releasing monstrous creatures. The player needs to kill these monstrous creatures called Behemoths. In addition to multiplayer mode, the game can be played by a single-player.

7. Killer Queen

Killer Queen is a platform game based on real-time strategy. The game supports up to ten players. The game is based on a physical game which is developed by the developer of the video game. It is an arcade-style game where each team has their own Queen who fights against each other. For winning the game, either the Queen has to execute triple assassination or fill their hives with berries. Each team has five players, and in the two teams, a total of ten players.

In addition to this, other games of Nintendo Switch that support voice chat includes Arms, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Mortar Combat 11, Splatoon 2, Stardew Valley, Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros: Ultimate and TT Isle of Man.