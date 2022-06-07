7 Best Math Apps for Kids You Should Pay Attention To

Over the last century, education as we know it has changed drastically, and both students and teachers alike have had to adapt to this change. Tehanks to the infusion of technology into classrooms, students no longer have to rely on the restrictive traditional education model.

Instead, they can now enjoy increased access to learning through educational apps and websites. As a parent looking to raise a math genius in the 21st century, it’s essential that you take advantage of these apps to give your child the education they deserve.

So, here’s the big question: what are the best educational apps on the market? How can you use these apps to boost your child’s math skills and help them perform better in the subject? If these questions have been running through your mind, you’ve certainly landed on the right page. Here are some of the best math apps for kids worth considering:

Brighterly

Have you ever heard of Brighterly.com? This edtech startup was explicitly designed to help young children develop a healthy relationship with math as early as possible. Recently, neuroscientists made a shocking discovery as to why math seems to be a nightmare for many students today. Brain imaging discovered that even at a young age, the slightest arithmetic problem might trigger a fight or flight reaction in students. Consequently, they’d begin to hate math and try to avoid it.

Fortunately, Brighterly aims to stifle this “math alarm” by providing fun, interactive math lessons for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Grade 1 students. It provides edutainment for kids, allowing them to learn while having fun at the same time. This way, your child can develop much-needed math skills and learn to love math. At the end of the day, math would no longer be the scary monster that lives under their bed.

However, it’s important to note that Brighterly only functions as a website at the moment, and its app is still in the works.

Buzzmath

One of the most popular math apps on the market, Buzzmath is another essential educational tool worth considering. Like Brighterly, this math app encourages children to develop math skills and learn essential mathematical concepts through playing or fun activities.

Here’s how it works. The app features an inventor called Alfred, who needs to save a destroyed Mathlantis by restoring math knowledge. Kids get to join Alfred on his adventure to save the citizens and restore Mathlantis to its original state. They do this by completing math activities and earning gold stars. Sounds fun, doesn’t it?

Although this platform is aimed at children between the ages of 8 and 14, older or younger children can still try it out. The best part? It costs only about $20 a month.

Rocket Math

Does your kid love space movies? Do they dream of becoming an astronaut someday? Then they’d certainly love Rocket Math. As the name implies, Rocket Math is a fun math app that encourages kids to complete math missions in order to build their own rockets and send them into space.

It comes with up to 26 levels where students have to answer a math fact. If they can’t do this in three seconds, Mission Control provides the answer, and then they’d have to prove that they’ve learned it.

Khan Academy Kids

An interactive app designed for kids aged 2-8, Khan Academy Kids is an offshoot of Khan Academy, the popular global classroom. This version offers hundreds of second-grade lessons in Math, English, and other subjects. It also offers Teacher Tools to help teachers and parents supercharge learning and get in on the fun!

Prodigy

Prodigy is a popular math app used by millions of teachers, parents, and students around the world. This learning app provides a wide range of math content broken down into easy formats. Its aim? To provide kids with the mathematics lessons and knowledge that they need. In the same vein, it also encourages students to love and enjoy math.

Like the other apps listed above, Prodigy offers a game-based approach to learning. students/players compete in math duels by answering sets of questions. If they fail, they lose the duel.

However, Prodigy’s game-based learning isn’t its only perk. The best part of this math app is that it encourages parents and teachers to get involved in their kid’s learning journey. By providing features like progress and usage reports, you can monitor your child’s data and identify their problem areas. This way, you can then customize the game’s content to meet their learning needs.

Splash Math

If you need an app that teaches your child relevant math skills without you having to spend a ton of money, then Splash Math is the one for you. This free app allows your child to practice a wide range of math content, from 1st grade to 5th grade. Wondering why this model is special? Well, it’s simple.

Providing kids with a wide range of grade-specific content allows them to practice content beyond their current grade level. For instance, if your kid is done with Grade 2 content, they can easily move on to Grade 3 and learn ahead of their peers. It also comes with a Parent Connect App to help you check your child’s progress and achievements.

Pro Tip: If you’re looking for exclusive, grade-specific apps, Splash Math also offers single-grade versions.

Motion Math

Say goodbye to boring math lessons and say hello to Motion Math! Yet another free math app, Motion Math is an adaptive learning platform designed to help students improve math fluency and develop a healthy relationship with the subject. In this app, students get access to a wide range of adaptive math content, from basic concepts to complex areas and algebra.

Note: Although this app is free, it does offer in-app purchases ranging from $2.99 to $29.99.

Final Thoughts

Trying to help your child learn in the 21st century can be super tricky. Not only do you have to choose the best learning app for them, but you also have to choose the best laptop or learning device. Fortunately, with the best apps outlined above, you can narrow your choices and ensure that you make the best decision.