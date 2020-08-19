7 Best Mobile Trackers to Track a Cell Phone Location for Free

Looking for a powerful, useful, easy-to-use cell phone tracker? We’ve gathered 7 of the best mobile trackers with a free trial here. You can start tracking any modern phone or tablet remotely in less than 10 minutes.

We’ve chosen these free mobile trackers based on several factors: reliability, ease-of-use, features, and security. All the apps here are worth trying. But if you’re in a rush, you can go with the first one.

Part 1: Minspy – Hassle-Free Live Location Tracking in Stealth Mode

Minspy is a powerful, popular mobile tracker. The app has been around for a significant amount of time and is in use worldwide. It’s been featured on top media platforms like Android Authority, The Huffington Post, and BuzzFeed.

With Minspy, you can track any target Android or iOS device. The app has a web-based interface, meaning you can track the target phone from your web browser. It comes with several advanced features like a geofence and SIM tracking.

We recommend Minspy because the app preserves your privacy. Unlike most apps, it won’t store your personal details on a remote server. The app also makes your personal data truly private. It’s not accessible to anyone, including the developers.

1.1 Minspy Supports Stealth Location Tracking

Minspy is undetectable. You can use the app to keep tabs on someone’s location without them knowing. As such, the app is useful in several real-life cases:

You can keep an eye on a rebellious child and see where they head off to when they’re not at home.

You can find out if your significant other is cheating on you.

You can monitor employees via their company-issued phones and make sure they remain on premises during work hours.

How to track a phone number and how does it work in stealth mode? For target iPhones and iPads, Minspy is a web-based solution. It works with the iCloud backup linked to the target device. Because it’s web-based and requires no software installation, it’s impossible to detect.

For target Android phones and tablets, you have to download and install an app on the device. However, afterward, you can hide the app. It vanishes from the installed apps list and the app drawer. It tracks the phone without draining the batter, making it fully invisible.

1.2 The Location Tracker is Loaded with Features

Minspy has several useful location-tracking capabilities:

Real-time tracking: Minspy can track the target phone or tablet in real-time. The app uses the phone’s in-built GPS and WiFi signals for this. It can also tap into the cellular network location, via the SIM card.

Minspy can track the target phone or tablet in real-time. The app uses the phone’s in-built GPS and WiFi signals for this. It can also tap into the cellular network location, via the SIM card. Virtual map with 3D Street View: The phone’s location appears as a pin on an interactive 3D map. You can click on the location to learn more about the place. It integrates with Google 3D Street View and other Maps features.

The phone’s location appears as a pin on an interactive 3D map. You can click on the location to learn more about the place. It integrates with Google 3D Street View and other Maps features. Monitoring log: The app also offers a monitoring log. The log tracks the phone’s location for weeks. It records important details like street addresses, neighborhoods, city information, and geographical coordinates.

In addition to the features above, the app also offers a couple of bonus features:

Geofencing: Minspy also offers geofencing support for some operating systems. With geofence, you can create a watched virtual perimeter on a map. When the phone enters or leaves this zone, you receive notifications.

Minspy also offers geofencing support for some operating systems. With geofence, you can create a watched virtual perimeter on a map. When the phone enters or leaves this zone, you receive notifications. SIM logger: The SIM logger tracks the SIM card. It shows the SIM’s location on a map. If the phone user changes the SIM, you will receive a notification. You can also track important SIM-related details.

1.3 Minspy’s pros and cons

pros:

a. Minspy is user-friendly

Minspy is very easy to use, not to mention convenient. You can access and use the app from any cell phone, PC, or tablet. Installation is super-fast. You don’t need any special technical skills to use the app. You track the phone’s location remotely 24/7.

b. The app is trustworthy

Minspy is a trustworthy solution. Over a million people in 190+ countries use Minspy. Users include parents, employers, and people in relationships. The app is user-verified and has a good reputation. It’s also secure and malware-free.

c. It doesn’t require rooting or jailbreak

If you want to track any phone or tablet in stealth mode, you usually need to root or jailbreak the device and then install software on it. This is not necessary if you use Minspy. The app works can track any stock Android or iOS device, no tinkering needed.

d. It offers other useful features

Besides tracking locations, Minspy can track phone calls, contacts, pictures, videos, installed apps, browser history, and much more. The app offers a full array of phone tracking features, which can make it a very useful parental control tool.

cons:

a. The target phone must connect to the internet

Minspy only works if the target phone is connected to the internet. You can’t track the phone if it doesn’t have a data connection or doesn’t connect to WiFi. The app will still track the phone offline, but you only receive the location after it connects to the net.

b. Minspy offers only a free live demo

Minspy isn’t a fully free mobile tracker. It comes with a free live demo, but that’s about it. Still, the app is affordably priced. You can monitor a single for a month for the asking price, and there’s a group discount available if you want to track multiple devices.

1.4 How to Track the Target Phone with Minspy

You need to install and configure Minspy to get started with the tracking. Don’t worry – the process only takes a few minutes. Once you install the app, you can track the target phone or tablet remotely from your web browser.

Here are the steps to follow to install Minspy:

Step 1: Sign up for an official Minspy account. You will need to use your email ID as the username.

Step 2: Buy a monthly Minspy subscription. You can track a single device for a month with the Premium plan, and multiple devices with Family or Corporate.

Step 3: You get setup instructions by email. Start by launching the Setup Wizard, and then choose Android or iOS as the target platform.

For tracking an iPhone: Enter the iCloud username and password of the iPhone or iPad you wish to track. Then wait for a couple of minutes until the app syncs with the device. That’s it!

For tracking an Android device: Download and install the Minspy app on the target device. The instructions will be on your screen. Once that’s done, you can optionally hide the app. Wait until the app syncs with the device.

Step 4: Congratulations! You are now ready to track the target device. Log into the Minspy dashboard. The dashboard gives you an overview of the device activity. The location-tracking options are in the menu on the left.

Minspy comes with a free live mobile tracking demo. You can try the app out before committing to a long-term purchase.

Part 2: Spyier

Spyier is a well-known GPS phone tracker. The company behind the app is an established presence in the cybersecurity field. The app offers a solid array of features and is very easy to use. Like Minspy, Spyier too can track devices in stealth mode.

2.1 Spyier is a solid mobile tracker

Spyier can track mobile phones and tablets in real-time. You can view the phone’s movements on a virtual map.

You install and control the app conveniently from your web browser.

The app is a secure, private solution.

2.2 The app offers some disadvantages

For Android, you have to download and install the app physically on the device.

Spyier requires a consistent data connection.

Overall, Spyier is a reputable app with many useful features.

Part 3: Spyine

Spyine is a top mobile phone tracker. It offers an array of advanced features. The app is popular with parents looking to track their children when they leave home. The app runs on Android versions 4.0 and up and all the newest iOS versions.

3.1 Spyine is reliable and useful

The app can track the phone’s address, neighborhood info, and city.

You can monitor the device location history for a week.

The app runs in stealth mode without rooting or jailbreak.

3.2 The app has a minor flaw

You must physically install the app on Android.

Despite the flaw, Spyine remains a worthwhile solution.

Part 4: Spyic

Spyic is one of the most downloaded solutions out there. Mobile tracking is one of the app’s many integrated features. You can use the app to track any Android or iOS device. It also makes for an excellent parental control tool.

4.1 Spyic is powerful

You can track the phone or tablet while remaining hidden.

You receive real-time location-tracking updates.

4.2 Spyic isn’t perfect

Spyic isn’t fully free to use.

While Spyic comes with a free live demo, it isn’t fully free to use. But that doesn’t make it a bad app.

Part 5: Clickfree

ClickFree is a location tracker for Android and iOS platforms. The app is secure, private, and user-friendly. It allows you to track phones and tablets from your web browser. It comes with multiple features besides location tracking.

5.1 ClickFree is easy to use

ClickFree sends data to your web browser at pre-specified time intervals.

The app comes with a geofence feature that allows you to automate location tracking.

5.2 There are some drawbacks

The app doesn’t support geofence on all operating systems.

ClickFree makes for a fine location tracker, all in all.

Part 6: Neatspy

Neatspy is a premium mobile tracker. It gives you the ability to track any iOS or Android device online. The app also offers several other features besides the GPS tracker, which makes it a useful app for parents and people who want to keep an eye on their partners.

6.1 Neatspy is effective

You can track any phone or tablet remotely with the app.

Neatspy works without rooting or jailbreak.

6.2 Neatspy lacks some capabilities

The app won’t support offline tracking.

Neatspy is a competitive mobile tracker with solid features.

Part 7: Spyzie

Spyzie is the final recommendation on our list of mobile tracker apps. As the name suggests, the app will enable you to monitor any Android or iOS device in stealth mode. If you’re looking to track a phone or tablet in real-time, Spyzie is a good pick.

7.1 Spyzie is an excellent solution

Spyzie comes with a live map, location log, and geofence options.

You can track the target phone conveniently and remotely from your web browser.

7.2 The app has some cons

Real-time updates work only if the target phone connects to the internet.

Spyzie is a powerful, useful phone tracker. It’s also reliable, making it a worthwhile solution.

Conclusion

Every single one of the apps on our list of 7 best mobile trackers is worthwhile and reliable. You can’t go wrong with any of them. We recommend trying out the free mobile tracker trial before you make a long-term purchase. That way, you know for sure you got the right mobile tracker.