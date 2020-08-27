7 Best Online Mobile Location Trackers by Phone Number [Updated 2020]

Why would you need to track a mobile? You never get to understand the usefulness of mobile location trackers by phone number unless you are stuck in an emergency.

Kids not at home yet? Not sure where they have been? Or are you suspicious about your spouse’s behavior and want to catch him red handed? Alternatively, you might fear that your employee is sharing your company’s sensitive data with your competitors?

Well, whatever the reasons are, phone number trackers are essential to acquire information in real-time.

Let us look at the 7 best online mobile location trackers available today.

#1 Spyine

First and foremost is the app that sits on the top of the table when it comes to spyware apps – Spyine. This app comes loaded with amazing tools and features that you will require to monitor a particular mobile phone.

Spyine has garnered tremendous response from the users and is being used by over millions of them every month.

One of the best features of this free phone number tracker is that you don’t need to jailbreak or root your phone. You can simply download the software on the mobile phone and let it do the rest. The app works with even the basest of smartphones and remains hidden, such that the target user won’t know their phone is being monitored.

Two of the most popular features of Spyine that make it stand apart from the rest are:

WhatsApp Monitoring

With the help of this feature, you can easily track the messages sent or received via the WhatsApp app.

Keylogger

This feature allows you to get access to all the messages sent by the user. You have the facility to retrieve them and sort them based on the applications they were sent through and the contact they were sent to.

How to Track Someone’s Location with Spyine

Using the Spyine App to track someone’s location is fairly simple and straightforward. Follow these 3 steps:

Step 1: Log in to the Spyine website and create an account. Choose from one of the monthly subscription offers as per your budget.

Step 2: In the second step, select the target device and verify it. There are different processes for Android and iPhone devices.

For Android phones, simply download the app on the target device and install it. To verify an iPhone device, put in the iCloud credentials of the targeted device into your Spyine account.

Step 3: You are now all set to monitor the messages. Just open the dashboard and click on the option you would want to see. All the messages from all the different platforms logged here.

Pros

Secret location tracker

Spyine provides you with the accurate location of the target’s phone without letting them know. It works in a stealth mode and uses advanced technology to track the most precise location.

No download needed

You don’t need to install Spyine on the monitoring device. All you need to do is open the dashboard on your web browser or any other smart device, and you are good to go. This ensures that you can track the location of the target without any hassles.

No root or jailbreak needed

Spyine doesn’t require you to root or jailbreak the target phone. This ensures that you are not putting the crucial data of the phone at any risk.

Message monitoring

Spyine also allows you to keep a close eye on the messages of the target phone, so you can derive key details about them, without getting caught.

Cons

Only provides live demo

The only downside of Spyine is that it doesn’t offer free trial. You can only choose to go for a live demo.

#2 Minspy

Another good location tracker for people looking to monitor mobile phone devices is Minspy. The app is very safe and reliable. Millions of people worldwide use the services of Minspy to keep track of their children’s phone and their activities, safety and protection of their spouses, and more.

With Minspy, you do not have to download any app on your desktop or mobile or laptop. All you have to do is open the Minspy website on any of the web browsers and log in to your account.

Minspy gives you the ability to monitor and track the location of the targeted device round the clock.

Pros

No installation required

Data security

Allows you to track locations accurately

Cons

Only offers a live free demo

#3 Spyier

The third on the list is one of the most popular spyware apps called Spyier. This phone number location tracker has garnered brilliant reviews from giants like TechRadar, Forbes, Mashable, PCMag, and more.

The app provides its users with fantastic features that can help you keep an eye on the activities of the targeted device. Spyier’s interface is extremely user-friendly. Since the app can be worked through a web browser, the chances of it getting attacked by a virus are slim to none.

With its extremely supportive customer care, Spyier has maintained a 96% customer approval rating.

Spyier allows you to take a free demo tour of the app before purchasing it. This allows you to ascertain whether the features you are looking for are available or not.

Pros

Friendly customer care

Free demo tour

Works in stealth mode

Doesn’t require rooting or jailbreaking

Cons

The target device needs to be connected to the internet

#4 Spyic

Spyic is fourth on our list of best online cell phone trackers. Spyic cannot be detected by the user of the targeted device, and it stealthily sends all the data and information either to your phone or onto your dashboard.

You can then choose to save the data in a location of your preference. Since you do not have to install any app on your phone to monitor the device, there is no chance for anyone to stumble onto you tracking them.

The app ensures you that your kid is at their destination safely. It does so with the help of a combination of GPS, WiFi, and SIM card technology.

What’s more, it also allows you to monitor the messaging activities of your kids. Know who they are messaging to, and keep them safe with the crucial insights that this app provides.

Pros

Message monitoring

Location tracking

User-friendly

Cons

Not free to use

#5 ClickFree

If you are in the market looking for a quick solution, then look no further than ClickFree. Although the app may not have some advanced features like other tracking software, it is extremely easy to set up.

The app works by using private keys. A feature that protects it from being hacked by anyone. Like other great tracking software, this too works through a web browser, so you do not have to install anything on your phone or computer.

What’s more, ClickFree employs best-in-class security measures to protect your important data. Your information is not saved on ClickFree’s servers, and even its employees don’t have access to it.

Pros

Easy to use

Allows you to automate location tracking

Cons

Doesn’t support geofence on all operating systems

#6 Neatspy

A comparatively new player in the market, Neatspy won hearts because of its amazing features. The app does not require any rooting or jailbreak on the targeted Android/iPhone devices. The app is being used by millions of users in over 190 countries around the world. It allows you to keep track of SMSes, mobile phone’s location, social media apps, and more.

Neatspy is very affordable, starting at just $10 per month. The app offers various plans based on the needs that you can choose from. Neatspy can work effortlessly with even the most secure phones as well.

Pros

Allows you to track a phone remotely

Doesn’t need rooting or jailbreaking

Cons

Doesn’t support offline tracking

#7 Spyzie

Spyzie is one of the best apps out there to help you in monitoring your loved ones. It can be used for any kind of monitoring task with ease. Since the app works in a stealth manner, it is very safe to use for both you and the target. The app can be operated remotely through a web-based user interface. Thus, it eliminates the need for physically operating the targeted device.

Spyzie is loved by users around the world because of its friendly UI. Like other apps on this list, Spyzie too provides multiple subscription models. You can choose any of the plans based on your criteria.

Pros

Allows you to track target phone from your web browser

Comes with advanced features like geofencing, location tagging, and more

Cons

You get real-time updates only when the target phone is internet connected

Conclusion

All the apps listed here are great tools to help you monitor and track all activities on the targeted device. However, it is advisable to go through the guidebooks before hitting the play button thoroughly.

The best part about all these applications listed here is that they provide remote access to all the text messages, social media apps, location pings, and much more. Choose any from the top 7 spyware apps and ensure the safety and security of your loved ones.