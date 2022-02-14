7 Essay Writing Apps Every Student Should Know

Every task requires appropriate tools to be done. In writing, aptitude and command of language are not enough for every Writer. Therefore, digital writing tools have become inevitable for all writers in the current era. Below are the top 7 of the writing software that can make you a brilliant writer.

Edu Jungles

The writing apps used by well-known custom writing companies provide them with a complete guide to perfect essays. When students need quick assistance in writing from any writing services available online to finish their homework perfectly, such as Edu Jungles, they may usually search with the group of words as “write my essay in 1 hour at Edu Jungles“. For example, the writers carry out orders when you order them, depending on their professionalism and text editing tools. In addition, they have online premium access to the latest quality checkers. For example, when they select a writer for a specific task and have done the work, the task comes to the quality assurance department. First, they run a plagiarism checker to detect if any copied content exists to be replaced. After that, they use grammar and spelling checkers to ensure the accuracy of the task. As these applications are technologically advanced, they do not take much time to check quality. So, a writer sends a task to the quality assurance authority; it is proofread in a few minutes and sent to the customer.

This is how numerous, experienced writing companies perform excellently to provide the students and webmasters with the best quality papers and content. They leave no stone unturned to check the originality and mechanics of the work to satisfy their customers through these writing tools. Besides, they take a short customer’s assigned time to deliver superb writing service.

ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid is one of the most popular essay writing apps. Whether you are a student, teacher, or content writer, it is the best document editing tool. It highlights factors like vague phrases, unpopular sentence length, repetitiveness, access to adverbs, the complexity of sentence building, passive voice, and all essential issues that halt your writing success. Below are given ProWritingAid features that have made all writers, particularly students, fall in love with it:

Its current improvements let the writers improve their writing style and detect all other writing issues given above. Adapting appropriate style can make your writing clearer and more readable. That is why this application keeps suggesting suitable styles for different types of content.

You experience a fast growth in your writing skill when the application suggests suitable words and phrases for improved clarity. Also, you can learn through videos, tutorials, and quizzes featured by ProWritingAid.

The final results of writing through this application give you a crystal clear, error-free copy of your essay or paper.

Grammarly

Grammarly is UK students’ first and foremost choice to make their essays A+. This text editing tool has won hearts in colleges, offices, and beyond. The students needing essay help rely on this tool and never complain about results. Below are given the fantastic features of Grammarly that have won its incredible popularity:

It detects all types of grammatical issues in a couple of seconds in long files.

The software also highlights clarity and readability issues.

It also suggests that you correct the wrong punctuation.

You can also fix preposition, verb, or adverb errors with it.

You get one or more than one suggestion to replace the issued words, phrases, or sentences and make them error-free.

Clean Writer

Clean Writer is a famous document editing tool that grants you the facility to use essential features when required. In other words, it has a clean interface without messing up your sight with complicated options. As unnecessary clutter can divert your focus and lower your creativity, this application provides a clean environment to carry on your work. Thereby, Clean Writer is one of the best apps for college students who need increased focus for improved grades in assignments.

It is quite a user-friendly writing application with its dual speed and essential features such as;

Simplicity;

Competence;

Flexibility;

And personalized setting options.

If you are looking for something easy, efficient, and straightforward, a Clean Writer can be your best writing assistant. It lets you play with your words with unchained inspiration in solitude with hidden options. Extra options are always there to help you only when you need them. Hence, whether you are a blog writer, poet, novelist, or college student, you can rely upon this application for almost 90% of writing issues.

iCanWrite

iCanWrite is a fun way of learning writing for children. It lets them enjoy their words and sentences with colorful and straightforward pictures and activities. For example, they have to place a stationary on a table and then construct a simple sentence. The application features a button, ‘OK,’ which allows them to discover their mistakes and make tweaks without additional writing help. This is so addictive that children wait for their entertainment time every day with gradual improvement in writing skills. So, if you are a busy parent and have the least time to guide your children on better writing and spend time in a fun way, iCanWrite can perform best for you. It is particularly designed for little children, so senior students may not find it quite effective.

Hemingway

It is one of the top essay writing apps for students. With Hemingway, millions of learners worldwide make their assignments bolder, clearer, and error-free. The marvelous feature of Hemingway that has won hearts is its color highlights to indicate different types of mistakes in writing. For example;

A red highlight means your sentence is too complex to pass the readability test;

The blue color stands for excessive use of adverbs;

Purple color alerts to you use shorter words;

Green means you need to replace passive voice with active voice.

You can easily remove these colors by getting suggestions from Hemingway by rolling over the mouse. Also, the toolbar lets you edit the document easily. It has a simple beginner-friendly interface. Shortly, Hemingway is the easiest option to edit text for students.

Ulysses

You can use Ulysses with your Mac, iPhone, and iPad to appear as an improved writer. This is because it has solid features and an eye-catching interface. Thereby, the people who are in the habit of reading and writing or need essay helpdaily love to keep Ulysses on their top app list. But, mainly, it is helpful for students who might need help anywhere because it is handily accessible as in the iPhone app. Thus, Ulysses can prove your best partner if you need an effective writing environment with the best text management options.

Finally, today’s writing and text editing tools have made the nerve-racking task of writing relatively simpler, easier, and funnier. There are many other document editing software beyond the list given above. Every tool is designed to be suitable for a particular environment of writing. Therefore, you can select an app matching your needs after some research.