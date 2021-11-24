7 Mistakes to Avoid When Buying a Watch

The world of watches can be intimidating to a beginner as there are plenty of watches to choose from. If you are looking to buy your very first watch, there is so much to learn and understand about watches in the market.

Whether it is mechanical, digital, hybrid, or even a smartwatch, the smallest of mistakes can be frustrating as watches are expensive. Even though buying your first watch is exciting, newbies are known to buy watches with limited information.

So in this article, we will focus on certain mistakes that you should avoid when buying a watch.

Make Your Own Decision

Remember, buying a watch that you desire will make you happy and not what others believe is the right watch for you. Whether you want a dress watch, field watch, casual watch, and so on, make sure they match your attire and your style.

Now, this does not mean that you seek opinions or suggestions but start by doing your research and best the choice according to your need and desire.

Quality Over Quantity

There are a plethora of watch options in the market that are both affordable and luxurious. And when you are buying a watch, you want to dip your feet in every type of watch mechanism in the market.

Keep in mind that having a bunch of regular watches means that you won’t have time to appreciate each one of them. Rather focus on having two or three good quality watches that you can use on different occasions.

Avoid Trends

Watch trends attract several collectors or enthusiasts from around the world but that does not necessarily mean you need one. Remember trends are temporary, they will always fade away.

For instance, no matter how hi-tech the new watch may be, a classic watch will always triumph and remain in style for generations. So as much as watch trends are attractive, choose one that will remain in fashion.

Don’t Haste

Yes, we know buying a watch can be overwhelming and exciting but just because you saw one does not mean you instantly buy it. It is important that you do your research and understand the different functions or features of the watch. For all you know, once you read up on the watch, you will be glad that you didn’t purchase it.

Read plenty of reviews by users who have owned the watch and consider them before you purchase. If you are into touch screen watches, the Garmin Fenix 7 is one of the most anticipated watches of the year. All eyes are on the imminent release of the Garmin Fenix 7, so if you are interested here’s everything you need to know.

Size Matters!

One of the most common mistakes that beginner watch buyers do is choosing the wrong watch size. Even though it is one of the simplest aspects of the watch, the wrong diameter will either make the watch look too small or too large on your wrist.

There are several things you must consider before you choose your watch size such as curved lugs, the height of the watch, design, bezel, and so on. So before you purchase your watch make sure they are suitable for your wrist.

Watch Strap or Band

Straps are essential parts of your watch and when buying your first watch you need to have the right band. There is a standard watch strap that comes along with your watch but you have an option to switch or choose a different material or color. For instance, plastic and rubber straps are lightweight and are often worn for outdoor activities.

Whereas metals are heavy and large which makes them suitable for adults with larger wrists. And lastly, leather pulls off a classic vintage look that can be worn on several occasions especially formal and casual meets. If you own a Samsung galaxy active watch, use this guide to change your strap quickly and easily.

Avoid Malls

While the mall or department store may seem one of the most convenient places to buy a watch. They are probably the last place you would like to buy a watch. It is always a better option to buy a watch from an authorized dealer or the brand’s boutique.

Even though they may offer a good price for the watch, avoid them as they could be a first copy or worse. You can even consider buying a watch online from the brand’s site and you may also get a better discount online.

Conclusion

These are just some important tips every beginner watch buyer should know. By following these steps you will avoid many mistakes and enjoy your watch confidently.

If you own a jet or pilot, here are some of the best aviator watches that can be a perfect companion for you.