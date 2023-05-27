7 Tech Tips When Choosing the Best VPN Service For You

A VPN, or virtual private network brings several benefits to your home or business, including private browsing, protected data, and overall online security. When shopping for the best VPN, here are seven tips you can follow.

Get a Free Trial First

A good VPN will be confident in its service that it will offer a VPN free trial. This benefits new users and reduces buyer’s remorse as they will get to see how the service works and if it’s good enough for regular use. That said, you should scout around and see which companies offer them, but be mindful of when the free trial ends so you won’t get charged once the paid subscription starts.

Unlimited Bandwidth and Devices

Having to choose which home or business device gets a VPN will be too tedious and complicated. Most reputable VPN services will have an unlimited device solution so all your devices can connect to the VPN network and gain 24/7 protection. The same goes for bandwidth- you wouldn’t want your browsing, shopping, or gaming restricted just because you have to follow a certain amount of bandwidth for a VPN.

Uses the Latest Security Tech

A quick look at the VPN service’s website will reveal what security they’re using for their subscribers. It pays to check and see if it’s the latest and how they can protect your device and browsing habits. Features such as a kill switch, a no-log policy, and encryption are just some of the things you should look for.

Ad-Blocking and Anti-Malware Features

VPN companies that go above and beyond for the same price range are worth checking out. For instance, you’d usually have to buy a separate app or service for anti-malware or ad blocking, but some brands will have them as part of their VPN package. You can save money and get all the protective apps under one roof for seamless convenience.

Minimal Interaction and Activity Logs

Nowadays, VPNs come in different forms, including VPN hardware and services that don’t require you to log in. This is because VPNs collect user information, which in turn may be leaked once their servers are breached. To prevent this from happening, VPN companies will have some kind of fail-safe or have several security measures in place. One way to find this out is to visit the VPN’s official website.

Reputable Brand

It helps to shop around for a good VPN service first. Simply picking the one that comes up on your Google search will usually result in disappointment. Be a savvy shopper and make a short list of VPN companies you’d be interested in, then visit their websites to see what they have to offer. Compare the features and prices, then gauge which service will give you the most benefits in the long run.

Check Online Reviews

Aside from using free trial periods, it’s recommended that you check what other people are saying about a VPN brand. Start with the most popular VPNs recommended by online review platforms and websites- check and see if the customers are satisfied with the service, or if they have any complaints, such as unreasonable billing, significant downtime periods, and poor customer service. It’s a safe bet that a VPN will be right for you if most of the online reviews are coming from satisfied and happy subscribers.