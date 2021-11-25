7 Technologies That Will Become Available to Students in the Future

Technological progress shapes the world of the 21st century. The global Covid-19 pandemic has even accelerated the process of development. Who would have ever thought that students all around the globe would get an education from their homes?

Various devices and electronic appliances serve as mediators between students and teachers. And technologies will continue to be one of the most powerful instruments of getting knowledge.

What is the future of learning? What will the classes of the future look like? New technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, and 3D printing are paving the way for education systems. And we can not only imagine but also estimate the perspectives based on current trends.

Of course, traditional methods of online learning will maintain their importance. Students will continue using homework assistance platforms to boost their academic performance. Still, it is crucial to get acquainted with predictions and be ready for possible transformations.

Virtual Reality: Meeting Book Characters

No one doubts that VR is going to conquer not only the world of games but also the sphere of education. Indeed, why not use virtual reality for higher purposes. It should enrich the entertainment industry and give new life to boring school subjects.

There are at least three kinds of such technologies today. Virtual reality is a completely digital environment. Augmented reality is a real environment supplemented with multimedia information. And Merged reality where real and virtual information is intertwined.

Currently, access to augmented reality technologies for educational purposes is limited to applications. But it is said that VR classrooms can enter into students’ everyday school life. Imagine talking with favorite book characters and meeting real historical figures—from discovering America with Christopher Columbus to organizing campaigns with Napoleon. Literature, Geography, and History classes will definitely move to a new level with this technological breakthrough.

3D-Printing: Practical Learning

Young engineers and their teachers are the best examples of people who need 3D printing in their educational process. A 3D printer allows you to create a working mini-model. By checking the engineering design, students can improve their skills to the smallest detail.

Architecture and Math classes, Physics and Biology—all these subjects can benefit from 3D-printing technology. But using such devices also requires some basic technical knowledge to insert the relevant parameters. If you ever need help with them, you can visit ‘do my mathematics homework’ service to get math homework help. You can easily get exact calculations and correct results.

3D printers develop creative thinking and accustom future specialists to automated programming. 3D printing increases interest in the learning process, as it makes students feel like real innovators.

Gamification: Transforming Classes into a New Playground

Gamification allows schools to create a competitive environment for students. Using a computer game, teachers can monitor student progress and, in some cases, reward students who have stood out.

The introduction of game elements into the learning process makes it possible to solve two problems at once. The first one is the distribution of expensive information products, and second—the number of students who reach the end of the training.

Nowadays, it is more important to know where to find sources of information rather than the information itself. Indeed, quality is better than quantity. Thus, gaming activities help students improve the quality of their knowledge.

Using Smart Pens

The model of a smartpenis built to simplify the transfer of any written information into digital space. It looks like a regular pen, but inside it is equipped with sensors with microcircuits. These allow you to recognize handwritten text on the fly. Written notes immediately appear on your smartphone or computer.

Why must a student need a smartpen? Isn’t it easier to have everything written in a notebook?

It is easier to take notes. The text of lessons is recognized immediately. You can search for the necessary parts of the lecture and transfer them to essays, coursework, or laboratory papers.

It is easier to write articles. All the notes after the lesson are already in electronic format. You can save time and make sure you will never forget the notepad in your desk drawer.

Flexible Displays: Convenient and Reliable

Taking notes is not completely obsolete nowadays. Still, it is now shifting from paper to laptops, netbooks, and tablets. Education has become more digitized. So, the traditional form will take a back seat in the future. But how to make digital processes even more comfortable?

Flexible displays can become the answer. Such devices can, in theory, be made lightweight and thin. They can even be rolled up or stored in a small backpack.

Flexible electronic documents will be not only everlasting but also interactive. But only its continuous use can reveal all the conveniences of such digital paper.

Multitouch Displays

Multitouch technology is expanding its areas of application. Earlier, multitouch was used only in smartphones and tablets; now, the interactive whiteboard using this technology is in great demand. The smartboard is becoming popular in business and education. Such devices simplify the learning process and make it visual and interactive. It allows organizing teamwork in the classroom since the board recognizes multiple touches to the surface.

Cloud Technologies: All in One Place

Nowadays cloud systems can be found in many spheres of life. And educational establishments will not be an exception.

Thanks to cloud technologies, distance classes can be organized according to the schedule, regardless of where teachers and students are physically present. Cloud infrastructure is suitable for solving key tasks of an educational institution:

organizing real-time lectures and seminars;

testing and certification;

providing access to library funds and internal resources of the educational institution;

storage of teaching materials in the format of lectures and presentations.

Final Words

Learning must be interesting. This phrase has to be a rule of any modern educational institution. Implementation of the new technologies and introducing them to students is the first step toward digitizing education. Following trends and keeping up with them is essential in the era we are witnessing now.