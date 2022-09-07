7 Tips for Increasing Listeners’ Count Worldwide

The streaming service Apple Music or Spotify is available in over 180 countries. You may have potential fans at these locations. You can establish your presence globally using Spotify strategies like playlists and merch. If your local market is your primary focus, you can reach global listeners through the approaches below.

Playlist placements expose your music

Your latest releases may get featured in the editorial playlists when you submit them to the curators and gain Spotify streams. Adding your song’s background story and at least three genres will likely draw an editor’s attention. Your track has a greater chance of automatically getting placement on your fans’ Release Radar playlist.

Draw attention with visual

Music listeners will likely share a song when they view a canvas with its visuals. Consequently, your music spreads globally. Using short, looping video clips with Canvas will be beneficial for engaging your fans. The Canvas experiences a loop when an individual shares your track on social networks like Snapchat.

Know your statistics

Your listeners’ analytics and information help reach more audiences. They provide details of how they found you, their population, and their location. The “Releases” tab gives information about any of the songs you clicked. You can find the number of streams and plays, saves per track for each market, and streams for each listener.

Audience data gives ideas of market promoters whom you can pitch your tracks to. You may discover you have fans in unexpected places far away from your home country. Understanding your music data will help you identify the songs to concentrate on and create effective marketing strategies. Besides, you can decide on artists you can team up with and your ideal tour locations.

Meet your fans at music concerts

Music fans are eager to see their preferred artists and find new ones at live shows. The platform’s “Live Events Feed” allows users to discover live performances in their locality with personalization options. With international concerts listed in Spotify’s significant markets, your global fans can see your tour locations and dates.

Know your target audience for the promotional campaigns

The promotional tool, Marquee, presents new songs to the chosen audience in over 12 countries. You can detect your best markets through audience data and target them in your campaign. A promoted Marquee track can influence your whole catalog. There is a greater chance of listeners streaming your old songs after playing the music.

Team up with artists worldwide

International collaborations can help you increase your global listeners. Usually, over 80% of streams of such unions aren’t from the leading artist’s home nation. Such collaborations appear on the artists’ followers’ Release Radar and “What’s New” feeds. Besides, artists far away can simultaneously work together using the free recording feature, Soundtrap Capture.

Virtual merch can reach your worldwide fans

Integrating the platform with Shopify allows artists to increase revenue and connect tangibly with global fans. Despite your locality, you can sell items your listeners worldwide can buy as they stream your track.

You can connect with fans all over the world. Global music listeners stream songs from 14 countries monthly. A listener in another nation or continent may search for your music style, story, or genre.