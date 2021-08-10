7 Variants Of Card Games That You Can Play Online

Card games have been quite popular since time immemorial. Whether one needs to spend a casual evening with friends or spend some time relaxing, card games are always there to provide a rescue. With offline card games, even the online card games have been very popular since it is included in all the Windows PC. Here are seven-card variants of card games that you can play online.

1. Klondike Solitaire

Klondike Solitaire is a classic card game that requires strategy. The popularity of this game can be attributed to Microsoft Windows. The game is played with 52 card games which are shuffled before dealing with 28 cards. The objective of Klondike Solitaire is to place all the cards present in the table in the deck of four suits in the ascending order from ace to king. To win this game, the player needs to place the cards in the right position and place the unwanted cards which will be of no use in the waste pile.

2. Spider Solitaire

Spider Solitaire is a game of patience that requires logical thinking to win. It is a great card game to unwind. In Spider Solitaire , the cards need to be sorted in eight piles in descending order from king to ace in the same suit. Most of the online version of Spider Solitaire allows the users to choose the difficulty level. The game got its name because of the eight foundation piles that need to be arranged.

3. Bridge

The bridge is a card game that is played using a 52-card deck. The game is played amongst four players who are divided into a team of two. When played online, the player is made to battle against virtual opponents. To win a game of Bridge, the player has to earn points by tricking its opponents. A minimum of two matches needs to be won out of three to be declared as a winner. For winning a game, trick-taking is a necessary skill. This game is not only popular in the online world but also in clubs and tournaments. In an international competitive bridge game, the game is governed by the World Bridge Federation.

4. Crescent Solitaire

Crescent Solitaire is a modified version of Solitaire where the goal of the player is to move the cards present in the outer piles to the foundation pile that exist in the middle. The card needs to be arranged in descending order and ascending order in a stack of four piles. The game supports three reshuffling per round. The game provides a twist to the classic solitaire game where all the cards are arranged in the shape of a crescent.

5. Freecell Solitaire

Freecell Solitaire is a one of a kind game because it is one of the Solitaire variations in which almost all the cards can be dealt. In Freecell Solitaire , the cards need to be moved to the four foundation piles which are placed in the top right section. Freeing up columns in the game increases the possibility of winning the game. The cards in Freecell Solitaire need to be filled in descending order.

6. Forty Thieves Solitaire

Forty Thieves Solitaire is a difficult variation of the solitaire game where the cards need to be played in a manner that only cards which form a suit can be moved as a unit. One of the most important rules of Forty Thieves Solitaire is that only the top card of each pile can be moved. Further, the player has the option of moving through the stock one. Most of the online websites that support Forty Thieves Solitaire allow the player to choose either the easy or hard difficulty level.

7. Golf Solitaire

In Golf Solitaire, the player has to remove cards one by one in a manner that they also pick cards from above and below the stack. Reducing the number of cards from the table increases the score. In total, there are a total of nine deals and one has to earn the lowest number of points to win the game. In the easy mode of the game, seven stacks with five cards on each are present. The additional 52 cards are present in the stock which needs to be unfolded one by one.