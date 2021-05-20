7 Ways to Watch Movies on Your Mac

Thanks to on-demand services, we are now accustomed to watching movies and TV shows at the office, home, or when traveling. Traditional TVs and cinemas have been overtaken by streaming services that come in handy. Gone are the days when watching a movie on the Mac was considered a crazy idea. Here are seven ways to watch your favorite movies and TV shows on Mac.

Apple TV

There are thousands of movies and TV shows to rent or purchase on Apple TV. The app is automatically installed on your Mac or other Apple devices. You need an Apple ID to gain access to all Apple Movies, TV shows, or other exclusive content. To browse movies, TV shows, and more, log into your account, then choose a tab to get what you are looking for. You can also search for content on the top right of your screen.

To complete a purchase, select the movie or TV show, click the Buy price, and then Purchase. Although you can download movies on the Apple TV app, you can also use Pirate Bay alternatives like OfflineBay or uTorrent. The Apple app is the best option because it is properly optimized for your Mac device.

Amazon prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is currently among the most popular video streaming platforms in the world. You have a variety of movies and TV shows recommended based on your preference. Although the app is not available on the Mac device, you can still browse and download videos on the website and watch them offline.

Subscribe to over 150 premium channels like Starz, HBO, or Cinemax.

Get access to the latest movies and TV shows and videos with over 100,000 subtitles. You also have exclusive Amazon Originals such as Tumble Leaf and the marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Netflix

Netflix has become the most popular movie and TV show streaming service worldwide. Although there is no Netflix app on the Mac, You can stream movies and TV shows on your Mac computer using the Safari browser, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox.

Watch thousands of popular Netflix Movies and TV shows on your Mac browser by navigating rows of movies and TV shows. You can also directly search for movies and TV shows using names of actors, genres, directors, or titles on the right upper corner of Netflix.com.

Sony Crackle

Sony pictures offer Mac users one of the most refined platforms to watch popular movies and TV shows. Crackle app offers the best of Sony pictures movies you can’t find anywhere like Supermansion, the Snatch, or the Oath. You can stream movies on Sony Crackle official website on your Mac computer using a browser.

One of the features of Crackle is the movie description, rating, or cast. You can also share the videos on popular social networks or subtle settings on the website. Crackle is a free streaming service meaning ads appear at the beginning of movies or in between long videos and less often in short videos. Just like Netflix, you can’t download the crackle app directly on Mac.

Hulu

Hulu is also a popular platform for subscribers to enjoy thousands of exclusive originals, past and most current episodes of your favorite movies and TV shows. Get personalized recommendations of popular movies and TV shows you can’t afford to miss.

You also have access to premium networks like Showtime Cinemax or HBO content. Just like Netflix and Amazon Prime, the Hulu app is not available directly on Mac, but you can stream on the browser. Enjoy the largest streaming library on your Mac with no ads.

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is one of the most popular free movie apps to use on Mac and other Apple devices. The streaming app has a well-designed interface for streaming movies and TV shows compatible with Mac. This platform boasts some of the most diverse movies because the movies are distributed by screen media, a subsidiary of motion pictures.

Stream the latest movies and TV shows on the Popcornflix website and also download the app on your Mac device using streaming emulators like Scarface. The streaming option is, however, much better because you get to save time for login and streaming.

Vimeo

Vimeo is highly acclaimed by fans for its community of filmmakers and as a great video-sharing service. Most movies are posted on Vimeo by content creators for trial purposes. Stream thousands of popular movies and TV shows on your Mac using Vimeo, which is also ad-free recommended by fellow movie enthusiasts.

You can download Vimeo movies and watch them offline on Mac using the Wondershare Vimeo downloader. The premium subscription allows you to gain access to the exclusive and latest content from your favorite movies and TV shows.

Conclusion

The streaming era has changed how movie enthusiasts enjoy video content. You can now watch your favorite shows at the comfort of your location on your Mac using these video platforms.