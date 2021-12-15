8 Important SaaS Tools For Your eCommerce Business

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a software licensing model that is cloud based in which software providers deliver applications to users over the internet. When it comes to running an eCommerce store, many owners are increasingly using SaaS products to streamline their operation with less infrastructure. Whether it be for marketing, customer service or accounting, you need to ensure that everything is in place and ready to scale at an affordable cost.

These are some of the best SaaS tools available on the market for your eCommerce business to get up and running quickly and efficiently.

1. Squarespace: SaaS To Set Up Your eCommerce Website

Squarespace is a web-based platform that allows you to create a website. It provides all the tools you need to create a professional-looking website with a few clicks. The Squarespace editor will enable you to easily design your website, customize your content, and even sell products. You can use the Squarespace editor to customize your website by choosing from the various pre-built templates designed to fit any business.

There are a variety of hosting plans to choose from, as well as a variety of features. For instance, the “business” plan includes an online store and a custom domain. You can also export your site to a WordPress site for a one-time fee.

2. Ahrefs: SaaS For SEO & Digital Marketing Tools

Ahrefs is a suite of tools that analyzes your website to see what the search engines see. The suite consists of tools for web crawling, SEO auditing, rank tracking, backlink analysis, and social media analysis.

Ahrefs offers several features that allow you to view the data on your website, including the PageRank, the Domain Authority, and the link-building opportunities. Ahrefs also provides a keyword explorer, which allows you to find keywords related to your website. This tool is perfect for anyone else looking to increase their online visibility.

3. Mailchimp: SaaS Email Marketing Tools

Mailchimp is a powerful email marketing tool that has been proven to increase sales and deliver beautiful emails to your customers. Mailchimp allows you to easily create and send beautiful emails to your customers with no coding knowledge required.

Mailchimp’s powerful automation features help you save time and increase sales by automating your marketing efforts. Mailchimp also integrates with hundreds of apps to help you save time and make your marketing more effective. Mailchimp is the perfect email marketing solution for all businesses.

4. Hubspot: SaaS For Marketing And Promotion

Hubspot is a powerful marketing automation platform that helps companies grow their revenue by building, managing, and measuring customer relationships.

The Hubspot marketing platform includes all the features a company needs to skyrocket its growth, including lead generation, lead nurturing, social media marketing, website tracking, email marketing, analytics, and reporting. The platform is completely customizable and offers many templates to get started. The templates are built with a responsive design to work on any device.

5. Slack: SaaS For Team Management And Collaboration

Slack is a team collaboration app that has been designed to help people communicate and work more efficiently. It has been designed to make people more productive and allows teams to work from anywhere, share files, and send messages simply and easily.

Slack has many features that make it the best choice for teams. The platform offers unlimited file storage, which is great for teams to collaborate on large projects. The application also has an automatic threaded conversations feature, which allows people to follow the topic of a conversation in chronological order. It also has a searchable chat history, making it easy for teams to find past conversations when they need to reference them.

Slack also has a variety of integrations with other services, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Jira. This makes it easy for teams to communicate and collaborate without using multiple applications.

6. Intercom: SaaS To Improve Customer Experience

In a world where customers have a nearly infinite number of choices, a company’s customer experience is a key differentiator. The challenge is that customers have never been more inconsistent and unpredictable. As a result, companies must spend a disproportionate amount of time and resources on customer retention. This is where Intercom comes in.

Intercom is a customer communication platform designed to make businesses more human. With Intercom, companies can create a customized customer experience that provides a real-time view of their customers and sends targeted messages at the right time. It helps businesses understand their customers, create personalized customer journeys, and grow their customer base.

7. Slazzer: SaaS To Optimize Your Product Photos

Slazzer is an AI background remover to optimize your product photos for your online store. The artificial intelligence works automatically by changing the image background in seconds and gives options to create a transparent, colored or custom background for all product images.

With a few clicks, Slazzer can turn a flat or unwelcoming photo into a vibrant, crisp image that tells the story of your product. No matter what type of business you’re in, Slazzer can help you increase your conversions and grow your business.

Moreover, If you’re using WordPress, WooCommerce, Shopify, or any other shopping platform, developers can easily integrate the Slazzer API. It’s compatible with any workflow.

8. Freshbooks: SaaS For Finance

Freshbooks is a cloud-based system you can access anywhere, anytime. With Freshbooks, you can easily track your business expenses and generate reports to send to your accountant.

They offer a wide range of features, including invoicing, expenses, time tracking, project management, and bill payments. Freshbooks is the only accounting software that makes sending an invoice in less than 60 seconds.

Wrapping Up

The global eCommerce market value will reach $4.89 trillion by 2021. This number is expected to increase in the years to come, suggesting that cross-border e-commerce is becoming a lucrative option for online retailers.

However, creating a successful eCommerce business is no easy task. This is why it is essential to ensure that you are using the right tools. The right tools will not only help you to succeed but also help to create a better overall customer experience. We hope that this blog post has helped shed some light on the importance of using SaaS products for your business.