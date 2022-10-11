8 Major Challenges of Mobile Application Testing & Probable Solutions

INTRODUCTION:

Mobile device usage has increased dramatically during the previous decade. The global demand for mobile apps has increased as the number of mobile devices has increased. It has resulted in huge enterprises substantially investing in this sector, boosting demand for a more suitable mobile device cloud testing solution. Hence, it is easy to imagine the massive mobile application testing issues that the present and future backend teams will face. This blog will look at the eight challenges technical teams face in mobile application testing worldwide.

MOBILE APPLICATION TESTING

Mobile application testing involves testing on all platforms. Just testing is sometimes not enough-one need to test the automation platform for automating the processes. There are several techniques for testing mobile apps, but the essential task for every developer is to create a quality product that meets the consumers’ expectations. The biggest issue for testers is that there are several methods for testing apps. Each strategy has advantages and disadvantages that might be difficult to predict in advance.

So, let’s take a deeper look at the primary issues that mobile app testers confront.

MAJOR TESTING CHALLENGES & PROBABLE SOLUTIONS

1. Rising number of gadgets globally

It is predicted that smartphone users worldwide will exceed 1.5 billion by 2040. The data makes it simple to predict the diversity of mobile devices utilized globally. However, this causes issues for the testing team because apps are supposed to work well on maximum devices.

A business needs infrastructure that includes mobile application testing tools and a physical center of popular devices to verify that an application works on all or most of them. As a result, each program must be compatible with most mobile variations available globally.

2. Fragmentation of devices

Device fragmentation is a major challenge in mobile application testing since the number of active devices running an app at any given moment grows year after year. This can cause substantial compatibility issues since testing teams must guarantee that these programs can be deployed across multiple operating systems and different versions of the same design.

However, one can resolve this difficulty by utilizing a cloud-based mobile application testing solution. A cloud-based mobile application testing interface simplifies:

With a single click, you may upload the app.

Test the app on a variety of Android and iOS simulators.

Keep an eye on the app’s quality.

Count on the cloud for quick delivery and more.

3. Various screen sizes

Companies all across the world create cellphones with varied screen sizes. To appeal to a broader spectrum of consumers- many variations of the same model have varied resolutions and screen sizes. As a result, apps must be built in tandem with each new screen specification given to the market.

With mobile app testing tools, one can evaluate genuine user experience from anywhere across the globe using any combination of an operating system, devices, and network.

4. A wide range of mobile applications

Mobile app creation is an excellent approach to raise your brand’s awareness, attract new consumers, and improve the user experience for current ones.

Mobile app creation is an excellent approach to raise your brand's awareness, attract new consumers, and improve the user experience for current ones.

Each mobile application has a unique set of challenges for technical teams. Concatenation multiplies the intricacy, making it a time-consuming operation in total. Testing mobile apps by automating them may alleviate some of the burdens. Test automation platforms help one to stay ahead with the mobile application testing.

5. Bandwidth on mobile networks

Testing mobile network bandwidth is an essential aspect of mobile application testing. Users demand fast mobile applications, which the backend team must deliver. An application that struggles to provide immediate results also works with data transfer.

Testing is necessary to overcome this challenge. Mobile application testing platforms provide hundreds of devices globally to work on and check performance and give valuable insights into it.

6. User Experience

The success of an application is determined mainly by how imaginative, contextually relevant, and well-defined the user interface is. On the other side, ensuring that an app has all of the necessary functionality may cause it to be bulky and sluggish. Furthermore, the program may perform very well on some devices but not on others.

A consumer does not have the patience to comprehend developer deadlines and testing complications. Such items degrade the user experience. This would result in inconsistent performance and may prevent users from switching devices when necessary. HeadSpin helps in this venture.HeadSpin’s patented mobile application testing platform and proprietary technology allow you to scale up your remote testing operations quickly and securely.

7. Excessive battery utilization

Mobile app testing includes battery use testing. This is difficult since a diversified application should be able to function on nearly any battery without exhausting the device. Unfortunately, the last several years have seen an increase in battery-draining applications. To address this, global cell phone manufacturing firms began to provide stronger batteries.

One of the biggest mobile app testing concerns is ensuring that programs are not consuming excessive electricity. Minimizing battery drain is critical for providing an excellent user experience. However, in the event of programs that continue to deplete their batteries significantly, customer unhappiness cannot be overlooked.

8. Excessive mobile application testing tools.

There are multiple platforms and tools available for testing apps of all requirements. There are several tools for different programs, some of which exclusively test Android apps and others that examine iOS apps. There are several cloud-based mobile application testing solutions available-none designed to be one-size-fits-all.

However, rather than being beneficial, they frequently complicate the procedure. For example, technical teams may find it challenging to choose the best platform for testing most, if not all, of their apps. Furthermore, subscribing to such premium software can be costly to the company’s budget, yet depending on free tools might invite other problems such as data breaches.HeadSpin helps in overcoming such challenges.

CONCLUSION:

This blog sought a comprehensive overview of the eight primary mobile application testing difficulties that technical teams face worldwide. This article is a little attempt to investigate the most critical solutions to the abovementioned problems. However, readers and testers should understand that each issue is unique to the team that faces it. As a result, it is advisable to continue exploring and getting assistance as needed. Mobile apps should be put through rigorous testing on hundreds of actual devices linked to carrier networks all around the world. Through such techniques, AI-powered platforms help us overcome the obstacles of mobile app testing.