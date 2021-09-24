8 Technologies Helping us Improve Our Quality of Life

Technology has changed the world and is advancing to make our lives better. The changes in technologies are rapid nowadays, and these sudden changes are uncomfortable for many people. However, those who embrace it are more likely to benefit from it.

Hence, it’s a good idea to take a few moments to appreciate a few pieces of technology that are dedicated to making our life easier and more secure. Everything from rapid communication to the prevention of deadly diseases is possible due to these advancements.

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI has now become a part of everyday life, thanks to the rise of a device ecosystem that includes Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Emotion recognition and computer vision will become more widespread by 2022, and AI will reach a tipping point in manufacturing.

2. Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things (IoT) is popular, but there aren’t as many mainstream applications as predicted. We predict that the number of connected devices and mainstream IoT applications will reach a tipping point with 5G. Amazon recently introduced Amazon Go, a system that uses IoT and machine vision technologies to allow customers to shop without manual check out. More sensors and vision technologies will be operated in environments, providing more scalable IoT solutions.

3. Edge Computing Processing Power

Higher performance from edge computing hardware will be required in the coming years, as better sensors and larger AI models enable a slew of new applications. There is an increasing need to deduce more data and make decisions without sending data to the cloud. High-performance AI chips, also known as neuromorphic or brain chips, mimic the brain’s structure and operate top AI algorithms.

4. Writing Assistance

Writing and technology are inextricably linked. Because of the development of software to detect errors, the writing process for writers is changing over time. Today, plagiarism check, spell check, and grammar check are faster with software like Grammarly and Ginger that saves a lot of time for the writers. And, Learning software tools help students who struggle to produce well-structured and logical essays. Tablets and eBooks assist the students in searching for academic sources online.

5. Evolution of healthcare

Digital health care has witnessed a lot of innovation under the theme of prevention. In the United States, startups 23andMe and Color are the market leaders in genome analysis. At the same time, Genesis Healthcare is the market leader in Japan and Genoplan is the market leader in Korea. These businesses use genomic analysis to learn about diseases and develop prevention methods. But, the most remarkable innovation is seen in the COVID-19 vaccination. The UK is leading with AstraZeneca; the USA is leading with Moderna; and Germany is leading with Pfizer in this platform.

6. Evolution in agriculture

In agriculture, companies that offer products using computer vision, AI, and big data stand out. It will become common in the coming days to monitor crop growth by computer vision. Robots, such as those by Abundant Robotics, that harvest plants and fruits will become more prevalent. The technology for improving crop growth efficiency will also be enhanced by indoor farming companies.

7. Evolution in autonomous technology

Autonomous driving is already a sensation, though level 5 (fully autonomous) has not been in action. Some Tesla cars can be switched to autopilot mode on the highway. However, this is only possible up to level 2 (driving support) or level 3 (operated by the driver in an emergency). On the other hand, technology for understanding detailed road conditions by AI is evolving.

8. Smoother trade and transactions

Transactions have become much simpler and more efficient now. On the consumer side, innovations such as the credit card and the rise of e-commerce have made it more convenient than ever for businesses to sell goods and services to customers. Transactions are impressively quicker on a B2B level, whether transactions are being overseas. Foreign transactions are also more accessible than before, and it can be better if ‘blockchain’ technology gets traction.