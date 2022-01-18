8 Things To Consider Before Buying A Smartphone

Smartphones are now an integral part of our daily lives. Smartphones are used for communication, photography, document storage, internet browsing, and even power banks to charge other smartphones.

It is difficult to choose the right smartphone among the many available in the market. It’s difficult to choose the right one for you. Before you buy your next smartphone, here are some things to consider.

1. Quality Is Key

A smartphone’s build is everything about its durability. There are two main types of build for the entire smartphone market: metal and plastic. Some phones have glass-coated panels. But those are rare. It’s best to choose a metal or plastic-built handset in case, you are prone to dropping it. They can withstand drops of up to 2 feet. Glass-based handsets will shatter.

2. Display

Depending on your smartphone’s use, the size and resolution of the display will vary. A smartphone of 5.5-inch to 6 inches display with a resolution of full-HD, or QHD should suffice if you stream videos, edit photos, or download and watch movies.

A 6-inch screen or more is too big for the smartphone and makes it difficult to carry. You can use your smartphone to check emails, chat, and browse social media apps daily. If this is the case, any handset with a 5-inch to 5.5 inch HD display or full-HD display is ideal.

3. Processor

The processing power of a smartphone will vary depending on many factors, including OS version, UI, bloatware, and more. In case, if you are someone who do editing of pictures/clips/ text files online, play heavy games, stream hd videos or often use social applications in split screen, then mobile phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 etc. can be a fit for you. Smartphones with MediaTek processors will please light users.

4. Camera

A smartphone’s megapixel count does not necessarily mean it is better. It is important to consider other specifications, such as the camera aperture, ISO levels and pixel size. A 16MP rear camera is not always better than a 12-megapixel camera. The same applies to the front-facing camera.

A greater number of pixels means that the image will be larger, which makes it more sharp on smaller screens. For fast shots in low light, an enthusiast photographer may want a camera with a 12 or 16MP sensor and f/2.0 aperture. An 8MP 0r 12-MP camera can be used by casual shooters with an f/2.0-f/2.2 aperture.

5. Batteries

Based on how the user uses the smartphone, the battery consumption will vary from user to user. A mobile phone with a minimum 3500mAh battery is recommended for heavy users who use apps, stream videos, and play games. A handset with a 3000mAh battery is sufficient to last for a whole day in case, you are a light or average user.

6. Version of OS/User interface

When choosing a smartphone, you should also consider the OS version and user interface. These interfaces are what one would use to access any information. It should be simple and easy. You can purchase Motorola handsets, Nexus/Pixel phones or Android One devices for the best Android experience.

Different interfaces, such as ZenUI, Xperia UI or Samsung TouchWiz, offer different ways to organize applications and provide more options for users to choose from. Smartphones made by OEMs come with bloatware, as well as certain apps that you won’t use often. We recommend that you test the handset before buying one.

7. Storage

The OS and pre-installed apps take up a large portion of your smartphone’s storage. The exact space is not included in a 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or larger storage. 32GB storage is available if you prefer to store fewer apps on your device. For users who want to store more apps, 64GB and 128GB models are available. A 16GB model is also available that supports microSD cards.

8. Security/extra features

Many smartphones now have additional security features like iris or fingerprint sensors. These features are used to lock/unlock the handset as well as to provide a password for certain files, documents, or apps. You can look for these security features when buying a smartphone.

You can insure your smartphone as mobile insurance is an important part of the overall protection plan. To learn more about mobile insurance, visit www.quoteradar.co.uk/.