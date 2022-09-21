8 Tips for Keeping Your Data Safe on Mac

The macOS is considered more secure compared to Windows and other leading desktop operating systems in the market. However, as a Mac user, you shouldn’t rely solely on the advanced security features of a Mac.

It’s your job to avoid mistakes that can allow a hacker to steal your data. If you want to learn how to keep your data safe on your Mac and avoid hacking attempts, you are at the right place. Keep reading this blog to find seven actionable Mac safety tips that will safeguard you from hackers.

1. Install an Antivirus Program

One of the best ways to keep your Mac safe from hackers is to use an antivirus program. A trusted antivirus program can scan all the files stored on your Mac and alert you if any malicious file is present on your hard drive.

Using an antivirus program also helps you learn how to remove a virus from a mac easily. Make sure you choose a trusted antivirus program on your Mac to avoid hacking attempts and keep your data safe.

2. Create Copies of Your Data

Backing up all your important files is the best thing you do to survive hacking attempts and keep your data safe. You should create multiple copies of your data and upload them on different cloud storage platforms, so you can access your data even if a hacker breaks into your Mac.

You can also buy a separate external hard drive to access the copy of your data wherever you go. Make sure to encrypt your external hard drive or USB so nobody can see your data, even if your storage device is stolen.

Apple pushes regular updates to macOS that come with security fixes along with new features. You should check the updates on your Mac regularly and install the updates. Doing so will ensure that your Mac is secure from any hacking attempts. You should also update the 3rd-party apps on your Mac regularly to stay on the safe side.

4. Use A VPN to Access the Web

If you want to stay safe online and avoid hackers tracking you, then you should rely on a trusted VPN service. Using a VPN masks your IP address online and makes it difficult for hackers to find your exact location.

Other than that, a VPN also keeps you safe online even if you use an unsecured internet connection like the Public WiFi at your coffee shop. Make sure you buy a subscription to a paid VPN service instead of using free VPN software.

5. Create Strong Passwords

Weak passwords will never help you keep your data safe on your Mac. You must use a strong password that is difficult to crack. Make sure you follow the proven tips for creating a strong password to boost the security of your Mac.

Your Mac comes with privacy settings that are intended to keep your data safe. However, you need to update these settings to take complete control of your Mac and avoid hacking attempts.

Start by reviewing the location services on your Mac. Limit the access to your location of all those apps you don’t use regularly. After that, head over to “Analytics & Improvements” on your Mac and uncheck the “Share Mac Analytics” field. Doing so will ensure that your data isn’t shared with even Apple.

7. Declutter Your Mac

You might have several programs installed on your Mac that you don’t regularly use. These programs might enable hackers to get access to your data if left unchecked. This is why you need to remove any unwanted programs that you don’t use every now and then.

It’s better to review all installed programs on your Mac after 2-3 months. Make sure you also delete the files you no longer use to speed up your Mac.

8. Improve Your Browsing Habits

One of the most important things to do for securing your data on a Mac is to adopt good browsing habits. Even if you have encrypted your data on a hard drive, a hacker might be able to steal your information if they access your web browser.

This is why you need to avoid bad browsing habits. For example, you should sign out of websites and spend a couple of extra minutes when logging into a website. Clear your browsing history and cached data regularly.