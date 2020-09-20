8 Trending skills you need to be a good Python Developer

Python, the general-purpose coding language has gained much popularity over the years. Speaking of web development, app designing, scientific computing or machine learning, Python has it all. Due to this favourability of Python in the market, python developers are also in high demand. They are required to be competent and out of the box thinkers- undoubtedly a race to win.

Are you one of those python developers? Do you find yourself lagging behind in proving your reliability? Maybe you are going wrong with some of your

skills. Never mind!

I’m here to tell you of those 8 trendsetting skills you need to hone. Implement them and prove your expertise in the programming world. Come, let’s take a look!

1. Knowing Python Libraries

Being able to use the Python Library in its full potential also decides your expertise with this programming language. Python libraries like Panda, Matplotlib, Requests, Pyglet and more consist of reusable codes that you’d wish to add to your programs. These libraries are boon to you as a developer. They will increase workflow and make task execution way easier. Nothing saves more time from having to write the whole code every time.

2. Knowing Python Frameworks

You might know how Python omits repeated code by using pre-developed frameworks. As a developer using a Python framework, you typically write code which conforms to some kind of conventions. Because of which it becomes easy to delegate responsibilities for the communications, infrastructure and low-level stuff to the framework. You can, therefore, concentrate on the logic of the application in your own code. If you have a good knack of these Python frameworks it can be a blessing, as it allows smooth flow of development. You may not know them all, but it’s advisable to keep up with some popular ones like Flask, Django and CherryPy.

Not sure of Python frameworks? You can seek help from Python Training Courses.

3. Object Relational Mappers

Object-relational mapping (ORM) is a programming method used to access a database. It exposes your database into a series of objects without writing commands to insert or retrieve data. It may sound complex, but can save you a lot of time, and help to control access to your database. ORM tools can also be customised by a Python developer.

4. Knowledge of Front End Technologies

Front end technologies like the HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript will help you collaborate and work with a team of designers, marketers and other developers. Again, this can save a lot of development time.

5. Analytical Skills

A good Python developer should have sharp analytical skills. You are expected to observe and critically come up with complex ideas, solutions or decisions about coding. Talking of the analytical skills in Python you need to have:

A complete idea of algorithms to write accurate codes.

Visualize datasets, design attractive web sites for web development.

Optimize algorithms

Analytical skills are a mark of your additional knowledge in the field. Building your analytical skills also make you a better problem solver.

6. Data Science Foundation

Python Developers have a bright future in Data Science. Companies on the run will prefer developers with Data Science knowledge to create innovative tech solutions. Knowing Python will also gain your knowledge of probability, statistics, data wrangling and SQL. All of these are significant aspects of Data Science.

7. Machine Learning and AI skill

Python is the right choice to grow in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning domain. It is an intuitive and minimalistic language with a full-featured library line (also called frameworks) which considerably reduces the time required to get your first results.

However, to master artificial intelligence and machine learning with Python you need to have a strong command over Python syntax. A fair grounding with calculus, data science and statistics can make you a pro. If you are a beginner, you can gain expertise in these areas by brushing up your math skills for Python Mathematical Libraries. Gradually, you can acquire your adequate Machine Learning skills by building simple neutral networks.

8. Deep Learning

In the coming years, deep learning professionals will be well-positioned as there is a huge possibility awaiting in this field. With Python, you should be able to easily develop and evaluate deep learning models. Since deep learning is the advanced model of Machine Learning, to be able to bring it into complete functionality you should first get hands-on:

Artificial Neural Network Architecture

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Audio and Video Processing

A good python developer is also a mixture of several soft skills like proactivity, communication and time management. Most of all, a career as a Python Developer is challenging, but at the same time interesting. Empowering yourself with these skill sets is sure to take you a long way. Push yourself from the comfort zone and work hard from today!