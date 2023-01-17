8 Video Editing Software for Mac – Which One is the Best

Whether a professional or an amateur, you need a video editor to optimize the video after shooting. As a Mac user, you can enjoy the excellent editing software developed by Apple, such as Final Cut Pro and iMovie. But what other useful video editing software for Mac is there? Fortunately, this post will introduce the 8 best video editing software for Mac with their pros and cons. You can pick one as the best according to your preferences.

1. ArkThinker Video Converter Ultimate

When you need video editing software for Mac with complete functions and simple operation, ArkThinker Video Converter Ultimate is an initial choice you can’t miss. This best video editing software for Mac provides essential editing features, including trimming, cropping, and adding watermarks/filters/subtitles. You can also use more than ten toolboxes to edit your videos for amazing effects, like Media Metadata Editor, Video Compressor, 3D Maker, and Video Enhancer. Moreover, it supports more than 1000 formats and can convert video to other formats.

Pros:

Free to meet basic editing needs without any restrictions. Easy to operate and friendly to beginners. Support converting videos to any popular format in a batch.

Cons:

The trial version has limited functions.

2. Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro is a preeminent video editing software developed by Apple. With this powerful Mac video editing software, you can edit videos seamlessly, which means you can move and trim videos without affecting the rest of the video. It also provides 3D titles, and you can use dynamic graphics templates to add vivid effects. Moreover, this video editing software for Mac also supports 360-degree video editing.

Pros:

Provide a straightforward interface for users. Support the magnetic timeline to connect clips easily. You can create closed captions in the timeline.

Cons:

It only has a 90-day free trial. Limited color correction function.

3. Apple iMovie

If you want to get video editing software for Mac and iOS devices, Apple iMovie is a nice tool you can consider. It is a preinstalled video editor for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS devices. One of its features is background noise reduction, which can remove the noisy sound in the video. Moreover, this tool provides many templates you can choose from.

Pros:

Simple interface to edit videos for beginners. Provide many preset themes, templates, and transitions. Support importing background videos or pictures instead of the green screen.

Cons:

Slow operation and large storage space. It is complex to import files in other formats for editing.

4. Adobe Premiere Pro

If you are a video editing professional, you can try Adobe Premiere Pro. Own this video editing software for Mac, and you can edit various videos, even 8K. In addition, you can also obtain a large number of codecs and presets, making the video export process more convenient. Processing audio tracks, adding graphics, and setting lights/colors can be implemented in this video editing software for Mac. You can also use it to collage videos.

Pros:

It can be compatible with Windows and Mac. It provides a 7-day full trial to try all functions. Support adjusting the volume or sound quality to clean up hoarse or noisy audio.

Cons:

The operation interface is complex and not suitable for novices. The device must be running a 64-bit system.

5. DaVinci Resolve 18

DaVinci Resolve 18 is an all-in-one video editing software for Mac that supports image technology with 32-bit float processing. The most distinctive feature is that it allows everyone to edit videos simultaneously on the same project. Moreover, the editing page uses the most advanced professional non-linear editor, which can easily handle large files.

Pros:

Provide hundreds of 2D and 3D tools for visual effects and dynamic graphics. Professional audio tool that can process up to 2000 tracks simultaneously. Offer a clear and well-designed interface.

Cons:

Some more advanced functions are missing in the free version. Learning to use it will take a lot of time.

6. Lightworks

Lightworks is also a non-linear editing system to adjust the videos. You can use this video editing software for Mac to add real-time effects. This excellent tool also supports exporting videos to Vimeo or YouTube up to 720p. Moreover, this video editing software for Mac provides ready-made titles and transitions you can select according to your needs.

Pros:

Support high-resolution export of H.264/MP4. Provide 10 export formats, like camera and media file formats. Support for editing advanced subtitles and dynamic graphics.

Cons:

The free version has a limited number of features. The outdated user interface is not attractive.

7. Shotcut

If you want to get free and open-source video editing software for Mac, Shotcut is the perfect option. This video editor can be compatible with many platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Linux. This tool can edit audio, color, and light effects. Moreover, it supports high-quality input and export of video files.

Pros:

Free and open-source video editing software for Mac/Windows/Linux. Provides optimized media that is easy to edit and works well. Support exporting a single frame as an image.

Cons:

Unable to upload external subtitle files in SRT or SUB. The interface is not intuitive and unfriendly for beginners.

8. Blender

If you are interested in 3D video effects, you can try Blender. This video editing software for Mac is focused on creating animated films and visual effects. This outstanding tool supports GPU rendering, which can speed up rendering time. Moreover, it provides many tools for creating visual effects, such as sculpting, geometry nodes, and cloth simulation.

Pros:

Free and open-source video editing software for Mac/Windows/Linux. Provide powerful modeling tools, like modeling, training, and interface. Support digital engraving function.

Cons:

The interface is not intuitive, which is a little difficult for novices. It is mainly used for editing 3D video, and other editing functions are less.

Conclusion

If it is difficult to find the best video editing software for Mac, you will get what you want after reading this article. This article introduces 8 amazing tools for editing videos for better effects. If you need professional editing tools, you can try Adobe Premiere Pro. ArkThinker Video Converter Ultimate is a comprehensive tool suitable for beginners. If you find a better video editing software for Mac, share it with us!