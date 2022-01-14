9 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies In The World

Bitcoin is by far the best-known cryptocurrency in the world. However, did you know that there are thousands of other virtual currencies? In fact, some of them can be interesting investment options, if you are interested in acquiring this type of asset.

For what reason? Because many of them have great growth potential and their values ​​are much lower than Bitcoin (for now), which currently costs about $42,875. In addition, Bitcoin has kind of “pulled ahead” in this market and many of them can (and should) also benefit from this general appreciation of cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, we decided to bring here a shortlist of 10 other main cryptocurrencies, in addition to Bitcoin, which are apparently growing and may appear more strongly in the coming months. Come on?

Top Cryptocurrencies 2022

It is difficult to predict exactly which of the cryptocurrencies will rise the most over the next few months, but the trend is for investors to trust more in those that are already considered to be the main ones in market value, those that have already had some kind of appreciation, those that are being more recognized and disseminated in global markets.

So according to getindianews here is a list of the top 9 most popular cryptocurrencies:

Ethereum Binance Coin Ripple Tether Cardano Polkadot Litecoin Dogecoin Filecoin

They are currently listed, after Bitcoin, as some of the largest in market value and those that have been most prominent over the first five months of the year. Shall we know a little more about each of them?

1. Ethereum (ETH):

Known as “digital silver” (Bitcoin is “gold”), the value of this cryptocurrency is currently around $3,343.69, but only in 2021, it has an appreciation of more than 300%, since in the first days of the year its value was around $3000. There are a good number of experts who believe that Ethereum could soon surpass Bitcoin.

2. Binance Coin (BNB):

Binance is another cryptocurrency that has already had an extraordinary rise of 1,430% in 2021 (in the last week alone it has doubled its value). Like Ethereum, Binance works with a decentralized financial system, that is, they do not need an intermediary (a broker, for example). Instead, it uses smart contracts on blockchains.

3. Ripple (XRP):

Created in 2011, Ripple is a distributed payment protocol, which also has a native currency of its system, XRP. Unlike other cryptos, it supports other tokens on its network that can represent traditional currencies or other goods. In this way, the system allows secure and instant payments in a very easy way and approaches other banks, moving away from the standard of other digital currencies that seek to eliminate the need for them. It also does not go through a mining process. 100 billion XRP have already been created, with much of it in treasury with Ripple itself. There are currently just over 43 billion XRP in circulation.

4. Tether (USDT):

Tether is a completely different asset from traditional cryptocurrencies. This is because it is a stablecoin (cryptocurrency backed by a physical currency). It was launched in 2014 with a proposal of parity with the US dollar, that is, for each Tether issued, there will be an equivalent dollar in cash. There is currently more than 4 billion Tether in circulation.

5. Cardano (ADA):

The value of this cryptocurrency is also in the range of 1.65 USD. It was created in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum, with a very audacious project: uniting the best of all the more than 2,000 cryptocurrencies in the world, solving problems found in them, and offering solutions for digital currencies. In 2021 it has already increased by about 700%.

6. Polkadot (DOT):

Created by another of Ethereum’s co-founders – Gavin Wood – Polkadot is defined as a heterogeneous multi-chain exchange and translation architecture that allows custom sidechains to connect with public blockchains. It currently costs 26.72USD on average, which represents an increase of around 300% in this last quarter alone.

7. Litecoin (LTC):

It was created in 2011 by former Google employee Charlie Lee and is very similar to Bitcoin, but with a reduced transaction time and a fine-tuned mining process. Some analysts have already defended Litecoin as a better alternative to Bitcoin, however, Lee himself says that Bitcoin works well as a store of value, while Litecoin is better for daily transactions. It currently costs around 171.96 USD.

8. Dogecoin (DOGE):

It is an open-source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency initially created as a “joke coin” in December 2013 by Billy Markus of Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer of Sydney, Australia, being a fork of Litecoin. Dogecoin’s creators envisioned it as a fun, laid-back cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal, reaching beyond Bitcoin’s target audience as it was based on a dog meme. Indeed, crypto has been rapidly developing its own online community and gaining illustrious fans such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, nicknamed the “Dogefather.” It currently costs about US$0.42.

9. Filecoin (FIL):

Developed by Protocol Labs, Filecoin was created in 2014 and is a user-focused decentralized storage blockchain network looking to rent space for storage. The project raised $205 million in an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017. Currently, the cryptocurrency is worth around $70.00, but a few weeks ago, at an all-time high, it reached $230.