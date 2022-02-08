A 4 Step Guide on How to Increase Your Organic Reach

As social media becomes more and more popular, the way we use it to promote our personal and professional brands is changing. And for businesses, social media is a necessary part of marketing and branding efforts. But one thing that has changed in recent years is the decline of organic reach on social media platforms. So it’s more important than ever to employ some strategies to increase your organic reach. Here’s a 4-step guide on how to do just that!

Try Live Streaming

When was the last time you went live on Facebook? For many of us, it’s been a while. But going live might be one of your best tools for reaching a wider audience.

One study showed that when a user goes live, there is a 74% increase in organic reach for video content compared to regular posts! You can also boost this by uploading pre-recorded videos as if they were live. Live streaming has been growing in popularity especially since other platforms have started adopting it such as Instagram and Twitter. There are a lot of live streaming platforms and choosing the right one can increase your live video viewership over time. More viewers mean a higher chance for your video to go viral and increase your organic reach. Facebook has been the most popular platform for live streaming as well as the easiest to use, but YouTube is catching up with its newer mobile live streaming feature.

Post at The Best Time of Day

There’s a reason why certain posts become viral and others don’t: virality is mostly based on timing!

Maybe you’ve seen a post go viral and wondered why – was it the content? The people who helped spread it? Maybe. But chances are also high that the timing of when it went outplayed a major role as well.

To increase your reach, create an editorial calendar and schedule posts for specific days and times. You can find out what time is best to reach your audience by searching “best time to post on Facebook” or other platforms such as Reddit, LinkedIn, etc.

Use Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is one of those buzzwords we hear all the time now but sometimes don’t know how to implement. We often think about big-name influencers with huge followings like celebrities or big-name bloggers, but this is not always the case!

Influencer marketing can come in all shapes and sizes. You can work with micro-influencers who have smaller yet engaged audiences. Collaborating with these types of influencers can give you some great organic reach without paying for it (at least directly).

Study your audience member by member to determine the best type of influencer marketing campaign that will suit your needs. Remember that influencer marketing is just another form of content promotion, so learn how to do it efficiently and effectively before you get started!

Focus On Engagement

Why do some posts go viral and others don’t? The answer is engagement. It’s no secret that a post with a lot of likes, shares, and comments will have more organic reach than one without.

One study showed that an increase by just one share per 1000 followers can lead to a 5-7% increase in organic reach! In other words, if you want to get your content seen by as many people as possible, make sure it generates as much engagement as possible.

Here are some things you can try: Ask for user-generated content from your audience – this will help promote user engagement! Post polls on social media – asking questions or letting users vote on certain things can generate discussion and keep users coming back for more.

Promote your posts on other social media networks – sometimes cross-promotion is the best way to get engagement! You can encourage people who follow you or your brand on one platform to follow you on another, this will raise brand awareness and gain you more followers in the long run!

Organic reach is an important metric for social media sites to keep users coming back, so it’s in your best interest to do whatever you can to increase it. Use these tips to start optimizing your organic reach on some of the most popular social media platforms today! This way, you’ll get more users, engagement, and comments – which is what will help your content go viral! You can find many different ways to increase your organic reach online, so make sure to do your research. Not only will this help you build a good brand but it can increase your business’s success as well. We hope you will find this article helpful!