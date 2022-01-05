A List Of Useful Apps And Online Programs That Will Help You Overcome Your Addiction

Overcoming an addiction is one of the hardest things to do in life. It takes lots of time, patience, and energy. The good news is that there are tons of apps and online programs out there specifically designed for people who are trying to get rid of their bad habits. So, here is a list of them to help you recover.

1. Recovery Delivered

Recovery Delivered is the perfect tool for you if you are trying to overcome your addiction. With this program, you will receive a daily email with a message that will help you in your recovery. You can also share your day’s message with other people who are trying to get rid of their addictions. There is also a Recovery Delivered Online 12-Step Program available, which offers an alternative form of support for people who are having trouble attending meetings in person. You can access this program by going to their website and signing up. This allows you to share your story and get support from other people in the program.

2. Forest

Forest is an app that works uniquely. It helps users stay focused on their work by growing a tree. The goal of the app is to stop you from opening up distracting apps by making it harder for users to do so. Whenever you get distracted, your tree starts dying and if you want to stay focused, then you have to grow your tree. This way, you can use Forest at work or even when studying something difficult that requires a lot of attention. What’s great about this program is that it lets users set tasks that create goals throughout the day which are very attainable. The app also has a feature where each unlocked task earns coins that can be used to buy gems in the game, but these gems are actually real money donated to their selected charities!

3. Calm

Calm is the perfect app for you if you often feel stressed. This program lets users track their moods, set goals, and create a custom meditation session with calming music of their choice. The basic version comes with plenty of features without needing any additional payment. It has a great selection of guided meditations that last from 2 to 30 minutes. Plus, this program is compatible with most devices including Android and Apple products that allow for listening to calm sounds anywhere. It is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety without having to spend a lot of money.

4. Sober Grid

If you are recovering from an addiction, Sober Grid can be your best friend. It is a social platform that helps support newcomers in the recovery community by giving them tips and tricks to get past difficult moments. This app works great for people who prefer not going to 12-step meetings and enjoy connecting with other addicts online. You can also chat with your friend’s sober buddies without needing to disclose personal information because everything on this program is anonymous. The only way someone can find out more about you, like your real name or where you live, is if you decide to share such information with them. Plus, it has a panic button feature that will help users reach their crisis hotline contacts whenever they feel that things are taking a turn for the worse.

There are tons of apps and online programs out there designed to help you overcome your bad habits, and it is very important that you find the right one because if not, all your efforts could be in vain. So, use the apps and programs from this article, and you will be well on your way to a healthier and happier you.