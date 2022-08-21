AC Maintenance: 5 Essential Tips For Keeping Your AC Running Well

Summer is in full swing, so the temperature is rising. Keeping your home cool during these hot summer days can be challenging, but with some air conditioner maintenance, you can keep your home comfortable all season long. Here are five tips to help you keep your air conditioner running smoothly.

Air Conditioner Filter

A critical part of air conditioner maintenance is changing the filter. Air conditioner filters trap dust, dirt, and other airborne particles, preventing them from entering the unit and clogging the coils. Over time, filters can become clogged with debris, which reduces airflow and makes the unit work harder to cool the room. As a result, it is essential to change the filter regularly to keep the air conditioner running smoothly. There are a variety of air conditioner filters on the market, so it is vital to choose one that is compatible with your unit. Filters should be changed every three months or as needed, depending on the level of use. An air conditioner can provide years of cooling comfort with proper care and maintenance.

Condensate Drains

Another essential task is to empty the condensate drain. The drain collects water that drips from the evaporator coils, and if it is not emptied regularly, it can become clogged and cause the unit to malfunction. In addition, the drain line should be inspected for leaks or blockages. By performing this simple maintenance task, you can help to ensure that your air conditioner will continue to provide years of efficient operation. BelRed Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical is a full-service contractor that can help you with all your air conditioner maintenance needs, including condensate drains.

AC Coil

If you want your air conditioner to run efficiently, it is vital to keep the coils clean. Coils transmit heat from the air within your house to the outer atmosphere. When the coils are dirty, they have to work harder to do their job, increasing your energy bills. In addition, dirty coils can cause the air conditioner to freeze up, leading to severe damage. To clean the coils, remove the access panel and use a brush or vacuum attachment to remove any dirt or debris. Once a month, you should also use a coil cleaner to remove any grime build-up.

Blower Filter

Clearing away any plants or bushes that might block the airflow is essential to ensure your air conditioner continues running smoothly. In addition, you should regularly check the unit for signs of wear and tear and ensure the filters are clean. By following these simple tips, you can help to ensure that your air conditioner continues to run efficiently for years to come.

Window Seal

The window seal is one of the essential elements of a successful climate control system. Your air conditioner must have a tight seal around the window opening to keep cool and hot air in. Over time, however, weather stripping and other materials can degrade, allowing precious cool air to escape. You can keep your AC running efficiently by frequently inspecting your air conditioner’s window seal and fixing any damage. By taking this simple step, you can help keep your home cool and comfortable all summer long.

Summer is when many people like to crank up the AC, but before you do, ensure your unit is in good condition by following these simple air conditioner maintenance tips. Not only will they help keep your home cool and comfortable all season long, but they will also save you money on your energy bill.

Have you performed any of these tasks recently?