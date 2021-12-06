Let’s face it, it’s getting harder and harder to focus, especially in the current times. With a lot of things on your mind, you can easily forget important tasks, miss dates, and not be as productive as you should. But not all hope is lost, there are various different tips and tricks to use in your daily routine in order to boost your productivity! So here is how to achieve more in less time with these 6 productivity tools!

1. Google drive

There is nothing worse than working on a project and losing it due to technical malfunctions! This can derail your work, leaving you stressed out and annoyed. So that’s where google drive comes in to save the day! It’s a good idea to store your valuable projects there, just in care if something were to happen to your computer. This way you’ll have a safe database of your work, on top of that it’s easily shareable and restricted depending on the person you’re sending it to! It’s perfect for file sharing and working with a large number of people, with one link anyone can access whatever you want! Google Drive also allows you to add different formats and create different folders so it’s well-sorted and easily recognizable!

2. Evernote

Notes on your phone and tablet are usually all over the place – the preset version is not as functional, sure it lets you write notes but you’ll need something a bit more efficient than that! Evernote is the perfect tool for those who need to take lots of notes, both in written and in audio form. You can also organize it well, which is great for different lectures or projects you’ll be working on. Making graphs, lists, important notes and other things that are reachable both online and offline is essential, on top of that it allows you to store it all on one account so you don’t have to hop from platform to platform when working on multiple devices!

3. FileHorse

Getting a new device and optimizing it to your needs takes a lot of time, and it’s often really boring! The software masters from Filehorse File state that in order to do this the fast and easy way, it’s best to make a list of all the necessary apps and software you want and find it in one place. There are websites that allow you to find all the software you need, and do it legally above all else. This can cut down so much time you’d spend on hunting down software after software on your own!

4. Google doc

Working on various devices with a group of people can be difficult – especially if you need to establish a functioning workflow. Depending on each other, good communication and fast information exchange can be difficult, but it’s far from impossible! Google docs is a good tool for group projects, both in written and visual form. The good thing about google docs is that multiple people can edit and operate it at the same time and it will sync immediately! This will allow you to have better control and let everyone work on the project without jumping on multiple platforms!

5. Trello

Trello is a great platform for organizing and tracking the progress of your various projects and plans. You can create different kinds of folders, send important dates and deadlines, showcase your work both in written and visual form! This is perfect for all sorts and kinds of people, especially artists who are working on a project. There is also an option for commenting on people’s folders and evaluating the work, so it’s also school-friendly and great for students and their professors! Trello is above all else a useful and easy-to-use app for those who want to have better organization skills and follow the progress of the work!

6. LastPass

How many times have you forgotten an important passport – the process to log back into an old email, or an account you’ll rarely use is such a waste of time. Last Pass helps store all your passwords and helps you log into your desired accounts! Don’t write down your passwords in random notebooks you’ll lose over the years, instead, use this to your advantage!

Regardless of whether you are a student, an employee, or an entrepreneur starting your own business, managing your energy and time is a must in order to be more productive! And we all know that productivity leads to success one way or another, so it’s extremely important! Bonus points for incorporating more than one useful tool, as they can totally make a change in and speed up your work!