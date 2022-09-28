Add Text to Video – Make Quick Notes for Tutorial Video

When creating your own tutorial video for work, you may need to add text to the video for extra explanation. Unlike the subtitles that show every word, you say in the video, adding some texts to your video helps you elaborate on the specific content or act as a watermark in your video. Here, in this article, you will see the ultimate guide on how to add text to videos on computers, plus the 3 free methods to add text to videos on any device.

Part 1: The Advanced App to Add Text to Video on Mac/Windows

For long-time editing work, you need more advanced software on the computer to help. However, Photoshop might be too professional for beginners and too pricy. Video Converter Ultimate is just good enough for beginners to add text to the video quickly. A workable application offers you many options when dealing with video editing. For example, you can add text to a video to play as your own watermark in Video Converter Ultimate.

More Features:

1. Provides plenty of themes and filters.

2. Apply different fonts for the text in the video.

3. Adjust the size, opacity, and style of the text.

4. Customize text colors and writing systems.

How to Add Text to Video with Video Converter Ultimate

Step 1: Free download and install the software on your computer. Launch it and click the Toolbox button. Then click the Video Watermark to add text to the video. Before that, you can also use the watermark remover tool to remove video watermark if your video has one.

Step 2: Click the Plus icon on the pop-up window to import your video. Or drag the file to import. In the following window, click the Text Watermark button to go on. You can type your text in the bar next to Text.

Step 3: After entering the text, you may also tweak some settings like the font, text color, opacity, size, position, and so on. Or you can add more texts if you want. Once finished, click the Export button on the right corner below to save it to your computer.

Part 2: How to Add Text to Video Online for Free

Apart from adding text using software, you can also use online tools to add text to your video if you only want the editing features for temporary use. To save you trouble from searching all over the Internet, here, the following content will walk you through 3 powerful online video editors that can add text to your video for free as well as the steps on how to use them.

1. VEED.IO

VEED.IO is an online video editing tool that requires no account to add text to the video. You can even add more things to your video like emojis, drawings, etc. Meanwhile, VEED.IO also enables you to set the video ratio aspect to fit social media platforms’ requirements like YouTube.

Step 1: On the official website of VEED.IO, click the Upload Video button.

Step 2: Browse for a video to import and continue by clicking the Text button after uploading.

Step 3: There will be an editing board on the left side, you can select a style for your text and then enter the word you want to say.

Step 4: Under the video, you can adjust the duration of your text on the timeline. Once done, click the Export button to save the final video.

2. 123APPS – Online Video Cutter

123APPS is also a comprehensive video editor for you to add text to the video and upload video from different sources including local files, Google Drive, and Dropbox. The extension available on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge makes it easier for you to edit videos anytime you want.

Step 1: Click the Open File button once you are on the main page of the 123APPS website.

Step 2: Select the video you want to edit and import. Click the Add Text button to type your text on the video.

Step 3: You can change the size, color, and font of your text. Then, click the Save button to download the final work.

3. Canva

Canva is a more professional online editor and offers apps for mobile phones. The free version can fulfill your basic needs as a beginner like adding text to the video. There are plenty of materials, elements, and free fonts for you to enrich your video. All you need is an account to do the editing and downloading. Moreover, Canva also supports many kinds of video formats including the regular ones like MP4 and unregular ones like AVI.

Step 1: Go to the home page of Canva and sign up. Then go to the video editor section and add text to video function.

Step 2: Click the Add text to your video button and you will be in the Uploads tab. Drag your video file to the web page to upload.

Step 3: Next, click the Text tab on the left side, choose a style, and type what you want to say. To adjust the text style, you can click on it and use the toolbar above.

Step 4: Finally, click the Share button above, and to save your video, click the Download button. Choose a file type and download it.

Conclusion

In this post, you’ve seen 4 practicable methods of how to add text to the video. Both beginners and pros can find a suitable program or tool to edit the videos. Furthermore, some above-mentioned ways even offer multiple resources for you to enrich the video. Now, it’s time for you to upload a video and try it yourself.