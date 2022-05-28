Advanced High-Tech Ways to Protect the Bikers

Technology has come a long way in recent years. In addition to making bikes faster, more powerful and easier to handle, manufacturers have also focused on safety features that can help riders avoid accidents altogether. Some of these features include traction control, antilock brakes and collision avoidance systems. Moreover, to technological advances, motorcycle riders are also wearing more protective gear than ever before. This includes helmets that meet or exceed DOT standards, armoured jackets and pants, and boots with ankle protection. The combination of better technology and better gear is making the roads safer for motorcyclists than ever before. So, if you’re thinking about getting a bike, here are some motorcycle safety tips so you can find the right bike for you and stay safe while riding it.

ABS Braking System

Motorcyclists may think that anti-lock braking systems (ABS) are not necessary because they know how to brake without skidding on a slick surface or hitting the car in front; however, this is not always the case. Inexperienced motorcyclists may not be able to brake properly in a dangerous situation and could end up crashing as a result. ABS can help prevent locking up of the wheels, which could mean a serious fall.

Wearable Airbags

Motorcycle wearable airbags provide the rider with protection from fatal injuries in the event of a crash. The structure is completely self-governing of the motorcycle, meaning that the rider can adapt to any bike model. The airbag system is combined into a vest that is attached to a well-suited jacket.

Electronic Tire Pressure Monitors

It is always a good idea to check your tire pressure before going on a long ride. This is because low or too high tire pressure can lead to sluggish handling, which increases your accident risk. Now, most bikes come prepared with electronic tire pressure monitors that show the condition of tire pressure, so you’ll know to pump up or pump down your tires for a safer ride.

Adaptive Headlights

Motorcycles have always been a weak point for headlights because of their size and output. However, adaptive headlights help to illuminate what is ahead while you are rounding dark corners. These types of headlights are available on some bikes as well as on marketplaces.

Improved Equipment

Motorcycle crashes can occur at any time and often lead to serious injuries for the rider. Even if you are an experienced rider, it is important to wear all of the appropriate safety gear in case of a crash. This includes a DOT-approved helmet, Riding jacket, pants, boots, Abrasion protection and riding gloves. Wearing this gear can help protect you from serious injuries in the incident of a crash.

In addition, A helmet is the most important piece of safety equipment for a motorcycle rider. In the event of an accident, a helmet can protect a rider’s head from serious injury. Modern helmets are made of lighter materials that are more comfortable and more durable. They also help to absorb impact, which further protects a rider’s head.

Automatic Control Systems

If you’re looking for an easy and smooth way to ride a motorcycle, then you should consider purchasing a model that features dual-clutch transmission. This technology allows the bike’s computer to do all of the siftings for you, making it easier for novice riders to operate their bike. Additionally, dual-clutch transmissions provide better stability and fuel economy than traditional manual transmissions.

Bike Maintenance

A well-maintained motorcycle is a safer motorcycle. Before mounting your bike, make sure certain mechanical and electrical parts are functioning well: headlights and taillights, horns, brakes, clutch and throttle, and tires. If something doesn’t seem right or isn’t working properly, take it to a mechanic for repair. Riding a motorcycle that isn’t properly maintained can be dangerous not just for the rider but also for other drivers on the road.

Motorcycle safety is without a doubt the number one priority for all riders. Given the degree of vulnerability that motorcyclists are exposed to, it’s imperative for their safety to be a top priority. Thankfully, motorcycle manufacturing companies are realizing the importance of investing in the latest technologies aimed at improving rider safety.