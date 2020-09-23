Advantages of Using Mobile Proxies

A mobile proxy is kind of like VPN but specifically on mobile.

It’s an app that serve as the ‘middleman’ between your device and the websites you visit. Thus, the connection details and data, as well as the IP address you forward are protected.

You’d think that mobile proxies are extra steps but you’d be surprised on how easy they are to use. Plus, they provide the following benefits:

Get the Best Price While Shopping Online

Price disparities between regions are commonplace on the internet. This means you might be paying more than what an item actually costs just because of your IP address.

Savvy shoppers can use a reputable mobile proxy to get the best deals on products they purchase regularly online. Combined with coupons and events you’re looking at significant savings.

Protect Your Personal Information

Data security is a serious concern not just for companies but for consumers as well.

You wouldn’t want to just hand out your personal information to any website, and for this reason mobile proxies exist.

It can shield your data from prying eyes and those who want to use them for nefarious purposes. As mobile phones are gaining ground when it comes to shopping and looking for things online, it makes total sense to install security apps and servers that provide anonymity.

Optimized Connection

A few mobile proxies can actually optimize your connection especially when you’re browsing a website on a different country. Fast cache storage equals unwanted data won’t be downloaded and thus speed up your device’s performance.

No Need for Cookies

Cookies are pieces of data that are stored in devices. They can track you or slow down your smartphone or tablet’s performance over time.

A mobile proxy eliminates the need to download cookies and thus, ensure your phone stays free of unwanted data and trackers.