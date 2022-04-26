All You Need to Know About Daily Amazon Quiz

The online world is filled with options for you to shop for the best that is available in any part of the world. There are as many shopping spots as there are materials for you to check. But only Amazon knows how to get new customers with its Daily Amazon Quiz contest.

Quizzing and prize contests are the best ways of marketing in today’s world. They not only engage the old customers and keep them loyal. But it is a great magnet to attract new ones. This form of brand and product promotion is a test technique that works like a charm.

So here we will bring for you all the details that you might consider knowing to remove all the apprehensions about this contest. This will give the answer to all the questions that you need to know. So let’s get to the complete details in the coming paragraphs. So stay with us.

What is Daily Amazon Quiz?

Amazon loves engagement with its loyal customers and it has a trick to engage new ones and keep them engaged. This is obvious from the Amazon Funzone, the right place for you to get all the quizzes and games such as daily Amazon Quiz.

Here it offers the visitor, multiple competitions in the form of Amazon Daily Quiz, trivia, spin and wins, and other methods for you to win amazing prizes. These gifts and prizes vary from cashback to consumer electronics and Amazon Pay recharge.

So in this blog, we will focus solely on the concept of the Amazon Daily Quiz that is available for interested people residing in India at the moment. This is the contest where the customers who participate can win “Exciting Prizes Every Day,”

The contest initially started at sharp 8 AM Indian Standard Time and you have the chance to participate as late as 12 AM the same day. But now you can try your luck around the clock, at the time of your own choice.

So if you want to be part of it, it is only possible when you have the Amazon Mobile App. What is interesting is the fact that each day you have a chance to win a different prize which could include mobile phones of the top brands, smartwatches, portable speakers or Pay balance.

Each day thousands of people try their luck to get one of these gifts. But it is only given to one participant. There is no official account of the number of people participating each day. The more participants each day, the lower the probability of your winning.

How to Participate?

As we stated earlier, the Amazon Daily Quiz is an app-only contest. So you must have a mobile phone with its official app installed on it. Once you get to the quiz and participate while answering all the questions correctly only then you can enter the lucky draw.

Here you have to answer five questions correctly. If you select a wrong answer along the way, you will be out of the final lucky draw. But still, you can complete the contest anyway and see your score at the end.

So to participate, you must be a resident of India with an age above 18. In the app, you should have set the current country to India. With valid proof of identity that confirms your age.

This could be a PAN card, driving license, Voter ID, or passport and an active billing address. At the same time, you should not be an employee of Amazon or next of Kin to such a person. Not an affiliate to the company, advisors, and advertising/contest agencies as well.

If you fulfill all these, only then it is fine for you to be a contestant. This way, there will be no hurdles, if you win something in the lucky draw. Now, let’s move to how to play the contests in the next section.

How to Play the Quiz?

The steps to participate in this contest are very simple. Here we have a detailed for you step-by-step guide. Just follow it and you will be good to go.

Download the app from Apple App Store or Google PlayStore Sign in with your Amazon ID, if you don’t have one just sign up. Once you are inside the app, look for the Funzone section. Here you can see a title with the line, “win prizes with daily games.” Inside this section, you can see a “Daily Quiz time” banner. If the section is active, you can participate now. So you can tap the Paly Now button. Here you can see the prize for the day and the play button below. Next, you will have to play, once you answer all the questions right, you will automatically enter the draw.

Conclusion

So this is all about Daily Amazon Quiz. If you have not participated already, don’t miss the chance. Test your lucky stars by entering the contest now. We have given you all the details, and the next step is your action.