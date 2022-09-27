All You Need to Know About FIFA World Cup 2022

Introduction: FIFA World Cup is played with four years’ gap. The last time it was played was in 2018. It is one of the biggest tournaments where teams from all over the world participate. Thirty teams will be contesting in the FIFA World cup 2022. For the first time is going to be held in Qatar.

What is the FIFA World Cup?

FIFA world cup is one of the most awaited prestigious tournaments. Where football teams from all over the world participate to win the title. The selection of the host country is approved by FIFA Council.

The FIFA World cup was first time played in 1930. And except during world war II, it was regularly played with four years gap. Due to world war II, this event was not held for twelve years. 1st there were only twelve teams, now the number of participating teams reached thirty-two. While FIFA is planning to increase this number to 48 by 2026.

When is the World Cup?

FIFA World Cup 2022 is going to be held from November 20th till December 18th. The tournament duration is one month.

Qatar is hosting the FIFA world cup for the first time in its history. There will be 64 matches in eight different stadiums in Qatar. The tournament opening match will be played between Qatar & Ecuador. While the final of the tournament will be on the 18th of December.

Due to intense hot weather, the tournament is in November, and December. While the recent tournaments was held in May, June, and July. 32 teams are divided into 8 different groups. Each group has four countries added from four pots. We already shared a detailed article on how to make pots and groups.

Where is the World Cup 2022?

Qatar will be hosting the world cup 2022. It is for the first time that this tournament is in any middle east country. Before this, it was never played in these venues.

Qatar has done enough preparation for it:

Eight stadiums are ready to host the event.

The opening ceremony and first match will be on 20 th November at Al Bayt stadium.

Qatar is in Group A, along with Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands.

England is in Group B with other countries Iran, USA, and Wales.

The remaining matches will be held in Lusail Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Stadium, Education City Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, and Al Thumama Stadium.

How Many Teams Contest the World Cup Finals?

FIFA World Cup 2022 consists of 32 teams. Further, these teams are divided into eight groups with 4 teams in each group. This is the last world cup having 32 teams. The 2026 FIFA world cup will consist of 48 teams. Let us share details of eight groups.

GROUP A Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands GROUP B England Iran USA Wales GROUP C Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland GROUP D France Australia Denmark Tunisia GROUP E Spain Costa Rica Germany Japan GROUP F Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia GROUP G Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon GROUP H Portugal Ghana Uruguay South Korea

What is the Competition Format?

If we talk about the FIFA World Cup competition format, it is played in two stages.

The first stage is called preliminary competition and the second stage is called a final competitor. Let’s discuss it in detail. For preliminary competition groups and subgroups are formed by seeding and drawing lots. While seeding is completely based on the team’s performance. The matches are played in groups on a basis home and away. Similarly, one team will have to play a home and away match in the knock-out system.

Now the ranking of each team is determined on the basis of performance in each group. And from here the group stage matches start. The top two teams in each group or 16 teams will further enter into the knockout stage. So there will be quarter-final, semi-final, and a grand-final match. While the losing finalist will play matches against each other one day before to get the ranking in the tournament.

