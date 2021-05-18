An Alternative to Coffee Machines: How to Brew Coffee in a Cezve

Around the world, there are multiple ways to brew coffee. People loving this energy-charging drink frequently argue which one is the best. They create entire Turkish coffee vs espresso comparison articles and degustation sessions, discuss which coffee machine is better to use, and come up with their whole new recipes.

Probably, the very best way to experiment with coffee tastes is to brew it in a cezve. It’s among the classical solutions, but the process has its secrets to keep.

A Cezve: Brewery Secrets

The best coffee to brew in a cezve is a finely ground one. Another key is to use fresh-roasted beans. Then, water to use in a cezve should be really cold. Its temperature may get close to 0 degrees Celsius.

For starters, you heat up water. Adding coffee, sugar, and spices in it is for later. And of course, the primary rule of coffee making is easy to memorize but sometimes very hard to keep up with. The best coffee brewed in a cezve is never boiled.

To get a tasty drink, it is better to buy beans and grind them directly before you brew your coffee. Coffee lovers feel grinding to be quite a tiring procedure, so they prefer getting their coffee ground and packed at once. No doubt, that’s more comfortable. However, the coffee aroma may be less intense if your coffee was ground long ago. Additionally, that mousse thought to be the feature of true coffee might be not too noticeable.

Two teaspoons of coffee per cup are normal to brew a drink with normal strength. One teaspoon will make your coffee too weak with little to no taste. Three and more spoons will most probably make it be bitter. However, that’s a matter of individual taste, of course. Moreover, coffee strength and bitterness depend on the roasting and bean sorts significantly, too.

Cezve Coffee: Traditional Recipe

In case all you want to get is a regular good drink, the following recipe is your very best option. Take a clean cezve, apply grind beans, and cold water inside. At medium or low fire, you should heat up your future coffee till bubbles appear on the edges inside it. Then, you either weaken fire or raise your cezve a bit above.

Try stirring it slowly for around 60 seconds more after. You should be careful. The point is to prevent boiling. Take a cezve away from fire and let it stay a bit. After that, you can enjoy your favorite tasty drink. That was simple, wasn’t it?

Cezve Coffee: Eastern Taste

That’s another popular recipe originating from the Arabic world. To brew real eastern coffee, you’ll need a teaspoon of sugar to use first.

For starters, pour above 3/4 of a cup of cold water into a cezve. Then, add sugar there. Right after that water starts boiling, pour ground coffee in and keep stirring your drink on low fire. After a gentle mousse appears, add the remaining water to the cezve, and warm it up to the boiling point again.

There you go, your Turkish coffee is ready. Enjoy!

To Conclude

There exist many more coffee recipes reflecting regional and national traditions and approaches. Among them, there are Irish, Italian, American, and other coffee “species”. They all can be very tasty and pleasant to drink if brewed correctly.

And yes, if your coffee got boiling by accident, it is better to pour it out of a cezve and redo the entire procedure from the very beginning. That’s how you guarantee yourself the best taste.