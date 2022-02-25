Amazon prime video 4 useful tips tricks

If you use Amazon Prime Video, then follow these 4 tips and We will also tell you Amazon recharge tricks, your experience will be better. today we are going to tell you some such special tips, which will make your Amazon Prime Video watching experience even better.

The popularity of Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Hotstart and Netflix has increased rapidly in India. A wide variety of movies, videos and TV shows are watched on these platforms. Android TV has increased the usefulness of these platforms. In such a situation, if you use Amazon Prime Video, then today we are going to tell you some special tips, which will make your Amazon Prime Video experience even better.

1. Restrict content for kids

Like Netflix, now Amazon Prime also has a separate mode for kids, after which you can apply some restrictions. After this, children will not be able to unknowingly see what children of their age should not see. On TV, there is an option to select mode profile as soon as you turn on Amazon Prime, but this is not the case in phone or tab. To select Kids Mode on the phone, click on ‘My Stuff’ at the bottom right side. After this an icon will appear in the top left, click on it and select Kids Mode.

2. amazon prime video download videos

If you are going to a travel or a place where the internet is slow or not available, then you can use the download. For this, while at home or at night, select the videos that you want to watch and then put them on download. After this you will be able to watch them whenever you want, whether there is internet or not.

3. Amazon Make a watchlist

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video also allows its viewers to create their own watchlist. For this, you have to click on the button named Add to Watchlist. You can then easily search for your favorite videos, shows and movies and watch them later.

4. Share your Prime Video account

You can share Amazon Prime Video with your friends and family. In this, profiles of children can be created in the profile, which will prove beneficial for different age groups. You can add the names of family members by visiting the Amazon Household page. Or its option also comes on TV.

How to become Amazon prime member, know its benefits

What are the benefits of becoming an Amazon Prime member and how to become a member and how you create amazon account without phone number, known here by being an Amazon Prime member, you get good discounts on many products apart from many more benefits like free and fast delivery on some items, unlimited video streaming, ad free music etc. Apart from this, you also get the benefit of some exclusive products and great deals.

How to become prime member

To buy Amazon Prime membership, the company offers two plans, out of which you can choose any plan. The first is the monthly plan for which Rs 129 has to be paid and the second is the annual subscription plan of 999. Monthly membership will have to be renewed every month.

You can take monthly or yearly membership by following these steps

-Go to Amazon Prime page

– Click on the signup button

-Follow the onscreen instructions and sign up.

Membership can end like this

If you want to end your membership then you can follow these steps…

-Manage Go to Prime Membership

Click on -End Membership

-Follow the instructions shown on the screen.