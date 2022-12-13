An In-depth Detailed Review of the RealCall App

Everything you need to know about RealCall is in this article.

Spam-blocking apps are necessary because they help to protect individuals from unwanted and potentially harmful calls and texts. Robocalls and robotexts have become a pervasive problem recently, with scammers and spam marketers using automated systems to flood people’s phones with unsolicited messages. These calls and texts can be annoying, intrusive, and even dangerous, as they often try to trick people into giving away personal information or money.

I spend a few weeks diving extensively into the RealCall app to evaluate its efficacy and worth. In this article, I will explain what RealCall is, how it works, how I evaluate it, what its competitors are, and its pros and cons. After reading this review, you will completely understand the RealCall app and if it is appropriate for you.

So, what is RealCall exactly?

RealCall is a caller ID and call-blocking app that allows users to identify suspicious numbers and block unwanted calls. It offers a range of features to customize users’ experience, such as call recording, spam protection, answer bots, and blocking numbers from specific countries or regions. It is available on both iOS and Android devices.

How does the RealCall App work?

RealCall uses an updated database of known numbers and an AI algorithm to identify phone numbers and block calls from robocallers, spammers, telemarketers, and scammers. It also can analyze the caller’s voice and the call’s content to determine if it is suspected. Additionally, users can report numbers that are not yet in the database, and RealCall will add them to its list of blocked numbers.

How do we evaluate the RealCall app?

RealCall is one of many spam-blocking applications, but how does it compare with other options? To better understand the RealCall app, we will objectively evaluate it from three criteria: design (ease of use), usability (capability and effectiveness), and pricing. The evaluation takes a scoring method, with a score of 5 for each item. The following evaluation is objective and fair.

Criteria 1: Design – Is it ease of use?

RealCall is well-designed and has a pleasing aesthetic that is easy on the eyes.

The guide page of the app is the most suitable for the user experience among the products of the same type I have seen. The product listed the user’s scenarios and accurately grasped the user’s pain points. My first impression when I saw it was – Wow! this is the product I need!

The app’s interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, with four tabs on the bottom for the homepage, recent calls, lookup, and settings.

The homepage intuitively shows how many unwanted calls and spammers have been blocked by RealCall in the last seven days. And you can also turn on Call Block and SMS Block, depending on your customization, or check your Blocklists anytime.

The recent calls tab shows users all calls that have come in, including blocked and missed calls. The tab is divided into four sections, allowing users to view calls easily in different categories – All, Blocked, Screened, and Voicemail.

The lookup tab provides users with a free reverse phone lookup service. You can search for the number in the search bar and get the results of detailed information such as the caller’s name, address, carrier, location, line type, and risk level.

The settings tab is where users can customize their call-blocking settings and access other features, which include choosing a standard or advanced block setting, setting up call screening, activating Answer Bots, and customizing their block/allow list. The app also offers options to report spam numbers, pause call blocking, and use spam labels.

Score: 4.5/5. According to the overall performance, I gave a relatively objective score. Regarding the convenience of interaction, it is easy to use, and the threshold is shallow. But some senior people may find it difficult. Although having kids or grandkids set up for a one-time setting will solve the issue, don’t forget that the elderly constitute a significant group of victims in the United States, so “how to let an old man learn to use it within one minute without others’ help” should be the goal.

Criteria 2: Usability – How about its capability and effectiveness?

RealCall is very user-friendly and easy to set up. The app attaches itself to the user’s phone number and automatically begins blocking spam calls. The app does not block calls from contacts, so users do not have to worry about accidentally blocking essential calls.

Usually, calls from legal organizations and institutions, such as schools, hospitals, and government departments, will be allowed. But in my experience, I found that RealCall blocked the number of the dentist’s office near my home one day. It doesn’t seem strange to think that I used to receive marketing messages from this dental clinic quite often. In these cases, you can add the numbers to your contacts or place them on the do not block list if you don’t mind them disturbing you later.

Score:4.8/5. It deserves such a score. RealCall’s design is well-executed and offers users a range of features and customization options. Using the app is straightforward and has reliable capability and effectiveness.

Criteria 3: Pricing – Is the money worth it?

RealCall offers a 7-day free trial and then has a weekly subscription of $2.99, a monthly subscription of $4.99, a quarterly subscription of $19.99, or $35.99 per year. This pricing is competitive compared to other similar apps on the market.

I experienced the product at $0.04 in the first month, which is a good deal. The app may have special discounts so that you can subscribe to the product at a meager price or even free for a limited time sometimes.

Score: 5/5. Considering multiple subscription prices and the price of each type is lower than that of the competitors, it’s a good way out for most people who need it. And there is an excellent user-friendly experience: once your 7-day trial period ends, the product will notify you. Don’t worry that your money will be deducted secretly.

RealCall’s pros and cons

Here I have listed some of my favorite Pros of RealCall.

Effective spam-blocking capabilities. Because of its advanced technology, updated database, and remarkable effectiveness, it consistently ranks as one of the top-performing call-blocking apps. The app has been tested by independent organizations, carriers, and experts, and institutions in the security industry have also recognized it.

Answer Bots and call screening. Answer Bots are pre-recorded messages that humorously answer spam calls, giving users a bit of entertainment while also protecting them from unwanted calls. Call screening allows users to screen unknown numbers and decide whether to answer or ignore the call.

Simplicity. The app is easy to set up and use, requiring only a few steps to activate. It also has a user-friendly interface that allows users to manage their blocked numbers and settings easily.

RealCall is insufficient in the following two aspects.

Limited availability. Currently, the app is only available in the United States and Canada. So, users may need to double-check before signing up.

Sometimes, the app blocks legitimate entities with marketing activities which can be frustrating in some way, especially if the user misses an important call from a doctor’s office or other important business (I’m more afraid of missing the doctor’s call than receiving the marketing call from the clinic). Luckily the issue can be solved by adding the number to the user’s contacts or the do not block list, but it is still inconvenient.

How about comparing to rivals?

RealCall has several rivals in the spam call-blocking app market, including Nomorobo, Truecaller, AT&T Call Protect, and Verizon Call Filter. When comparing these apps, it is essential to consider their design, usability, features, and pricing. I gave a very pertinent opinion below.

1. Design Comparison

Nomorobo has a clean and intuitive design, with a simple interface and easy-to-use options for blocking and reporting spam calls. Truecaller has a more cluttered design, with many features and options that may be overwhelming for some users. AT&T Call Protect and Verizon Call Filter have simple designs but lack customization options and advanced features like RealCall and Nomorobo.

2. Usability Comparison

Regarding usability, RealCall is easy to set up and attach to your phone number. The app does not block anyone on your contacts list and will not block legitimate calls from hospitals, schools, or government departments. Nomorobo also has a user-friendly setup process, and the app provides clear instructions for adding numbers to your block or allow list. Truecaller has a more complex setup process, and the app may require experimentation to find the correct settings for your needs. AT&T Call Protect and Verizon Call Filter are both straightforward to use, but they offer a different level of customization than RealCall and Nomorobo.

3. Functional Comparison

Talking about features, RealCall has various advanced options, including call screening, answer bots, and the ability to pause call blocking and use spam labels. Nomorobo also offers a range of features, including the ability to view and report spam calls and a live call-blocking scoreboard and robocall log. Truecaller has many features, including caller ID, call recording, and blocking unwanted texts and calls. AT&T Call Protect and Verizon Call Filter offer basic call blocking and reporting features but do not have advanced options like RealCall.

4. Price Comparison

The last point is pricing. AT&T Call Protect and Verizon Call Filter have free versions but only for mobile service users. In contrast, RealCall, Nomorobo, and Truecaller are all paid. However, from the perspective of payment, RealCall has the lowest price and is the best choice.

User comments on the RealCall app

To evaluate this product more reasonably, I asked two RealCall users for their opinions and found two reviews from social media. Most reviews are positive.

Theresa Springhall, a 25-year-old marketing manager, chose RealCall because “it has saved countless hours of answering and dealing with unwanted spam calls.” She appreciates “the advanced blocking feature and the ability to customize her settings to fit her needs.”

Sabrina Catharine, a 35-year-old stay-at-home mom, finds RealCall “extremely useful in protecting her family from scams and frauds.” She appreciates “the live feed of blocked texts and the ability to easily report spam numbers to help improve the app’s effectiveness.”

Bob’s review was from Facebook. He enjoys using RealCall because it gives him more control over the calls he receives. He likes using Answer Bots to handle spam calls in a fun and entertaining way.

Dave, a businessman on Facebook, appreciates the analytics provided by RealCall, such as the number of spam calls blocked and the top scammers in his area. He finds this information helpful in understanding the extent of the spam call problem and in making informed decisions on better protecting his business.

Closing Words

Spam-blocking apps provide a layer of defense against these unwanted communications. They use various methods to identify and block spam calls and texts, including analyzing caller ID data, blocklists and allowlists, and machine learning algorithms to suspicious flag messages. By effectively blocking these messages, these apps reduce the incentive for scammers and spam marketers to continue their activities, creating a more positive and safer environment for everyone.