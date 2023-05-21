Android Vs iOS Dating Apps- Which is Really Better

It’s comforting to know

that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of dating apps for all kinds of people looking for different things. So, no matter what you’re looking for when it comes to your search for love, you are in good hands.

Due to technology’s continual advancements and the need and desire that many people have to make connections online and use the tools and the apps that they’ve been given with the new technologically advanced apps, anyone who wants to find love online while using a dating app is almost assured a chance for a happily ever after.

This is one of the most comforting facts about the world we live in — there is truly an app for everything. But it also begs the question, are there too many apps for everything?

If you’re new to the world of dating apps and the online world in general, you might not be as familiar with all the different options and avenues anyone can take. Because dating apps are such an integral part of society and a way for people to meet one another, if you want to find the best dating apps for your specific needs, it has never been easier to do.

But, because of the nature of online dating and the many different options of dating apps that people can choose, it begs the question, which dating app is the best, and which platform is the best for dating apps?

There are so many different ways people can access dating apps, but when it comes to people’s phones, there’s always a debate about whether or not the Android or the iOS version is better.

If you need clarification on which version is better for which app, we’re here to clear up any confusion and answer all your questions.

iOS vs. Android: Dating App Addition

It’s no secret that the debate of which is better: the Apple iPhone versus any of the Android phones, has been going on for a while now. Although typically, those who are more technologically advanced prefer Androids, while teenagers and less tech-savvy users stick to the iPhone, that doesn’t necessarily mean that one is better than the other on every single platform and in every category.

Instead, these brands can sometimes outshine the other when they go head-to-head on smaller-scale things, like which phone service has the best platform for dating apps.

According to a study conducted in May and June of 2022 by MoneySuperMarket, Apple users made more matches when they tried out online dating than any other phone service. The iPhone had an average of 82% more matches than any other phone brand. And, although it might be a bit disheartening for any of the Android users, they held up the tail end of the research study, coming in at a 9% boost in their matches.

The result of this study found that, in general, all of the users who found the most success and boost in their online dating profiles used an Apple product.

When met with these statistics, one might wonder why all of this matters so much. Will people really not match with someone else based on the phone that they use? Will saying that you’re an iPhone user really make people want to date you more than if you said you used an Android? Does the difference between green and blue messages really matter so much that people are willing to give up on someone based on their phone?

Shockingly and disappointingly, yes, it does matter.

Compare My Mobile conducted another study that found that if a user didn’t have an iPhone, they were seen as 74% less dateable than those with an iPhone. In the study they conducted, they created 15 fake profiles that were all the same, except for the brand of phone the fake user had.

After assessing the data from over 50,000 swipes, they realized that technology and the phone someone uses mattered.

While it mattered significantly less to men than it did to women, one could see that if someone didn’t have an iPhone, they were less likely to find success with online dating.

The Next Step for Android Users

But why is it the case that Apple users can find more success on dating apps than Android users? And are Android users left with no hope of finding their love stories when they log onto their dating apps just because their phone is different?

We would argue that that’s not the case. Although Android users seem to be at a disadvantage when their success rates for online dating are compared to those of Apple Users, that doesn’t mean that Android users should trade in their phones and choose an iPhone in order to find success in the world of online dating.

Instead, it might be beneficial for Android users to take note of the most popular dating apps available to them and take advantage of that knowledge. While Android phones and users might not always perform as well as Apple products when it comes to the game that is online dating, that doesn’t always mean that they need to give up. Instead, Android users should take some time to do a bit of research and look into the apps that their phones have high success rates on and invest their time and energy into those apps.

Android users need to know and gain access to this information so that they will not only be able to find the most success online with their dating journey but also narrow down their search for the perfect dating app even further.

Although it might be frustrating to know that some dating apps do not provide a welcoming or inclusive environment to all kinds of phones, this is helpful information that people should have when deciding which app they want to use to help them find love.

What are the Best Dating Apps for iPhone and Android Users?

All of this research really begs the question — what are the best dating app platforms for Android users to find love on?

Thankfully, even though the iPhone is a more popular way to access these apps and the majority of dating app users often access their apps through their iPhones, that doesn’t mean that those who don’t have an iPhone can’t’ find love using a dating app.

Because the phones and how they operate and work are so different, some apps work better on iPhones, and others work better for Android users. This is excellent news for both phone users because anyone can find success with online dating; it just might be an easier road to go down if you do some research before diving in head first.

If you’re curious about the best dating apps for Androids and iPhones, keep reading!

Tinder

Tinders is arguably one of the most successful dating apps on the market. There are very few dating apps right now that appeal to everyone who wants to find any kind of attachment, but Tinder is that app.

Tinder was one of the first dating apps to come out on the market, and because of its timing, the app is usually regarded as one of the best apps people can use to find love every day.

When thinking about a dating app, one will usually imagine the typical swipe right and swipe left and then message your matches set up that many dating apps have. Tinder was the first app to do this, as well as rely heavily on the algorithm to create connections for users.

Tinder is free to download, but if you want a more tailored and easy experience, you can invest in a premium subscription that will unlock several perks.

In 2020, Tinder became the most downloaded app in the Android store, so Android users are very used to the app and likely already have it on their phones. In 2020 alone, Tinder saw 2.6 million downloads from the Android store, so you’ll be in good company if you download Tinder and start looking for love.

Tinder is one of the best apps for Android users, and the app works best for those who don’t have an iPhone. While both Android and iOS users can download the app and try their hand at finding love, this free-to-use and top-rated app works best for those with an Android.

Bumble

Bumble is one of the best and most female-focused dating apps anyone can download right now. Because it’s such a popular dating app, it’s available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Bumble has a similar layout to Tinder, but the feeling and the colors the app gives off often make it more friendly and welcoming. Bumble’s creators wanted to ensure that their app would be one of the safest and most welcoming dating apps on the market at all times.

Because of this, women are the ones who message first on Bumble, and the power rests in their hands to decide whether or not they would like to pursue a relationship with any of the men with whom they have matched.

Bumble is one of the most forward-thinking dating apps, and its customer service is top-notch.

Although Bumble is available on both platforms, the app and all that is included with it works best for iPhone users instead of Android users. That being said, millions of people find success on Bumble every single day, regardless of their phone’s brand.

Coffee Meets Bagel

While this app is also suitable for Android and iOS users, many Android users find more success with this dating app.

Coffee Meets Bagel is one of the best dating apps for finding a long-term online relationship. While it might not be the most talked about dating app on the market right now, anyone who tries it loves it, and many people have been able to find their success stories on this platform.

The interface for Coffee Meets Bagel is pretty plain, but that’s one of the reasons why it works great for both Android and iOS users.

The app is free to download, but it also has a premium version that will make its users’ journey to finding love much more manageable.

OkCupid

If you’re looking for a dating app that is more casual and works well on Android and iOS platforms, consider downloading OKCupid. This dating app has the causal nature that both Tinder and Bumble provide, but it can also allow people to make like-long connections through the app.

The app relies heavily on the typical dating app algorithm, emphasizing the importance of being close to the people with whom you’re matching. The programming will access its user’s locations and pair them up with people in close proximity so they can meet their matches in person as soon as possible.

OKCupid provides a very similar and easy-to-use dating app interface that anyone who has ever seen a dating app will be familiar with. Still, the dating app also feels unique and special in its own quirky way.

While the app is available to download, no matter what kind of a phone you have, we do want to say that it’s one of the more popular dating apps for Android users, so you’ll be in good company if you have an Android and you’re trying to find love online.

How to Choose the Best Dating App for You

Like we said at the beginning of this article, as long as you’re having fun with your dating app and you feel like you’re on the app that represents and provides what you want, then you really cannot go wrong when you’re deciding which app you would like to invest your time and energy into.

Although some people will let the brand of another person’s phone prevent them from connecting to someone they otherwise could have had a great relationship with, many other users are just out there on the apps trying to find love.

Another bit of good news is that the most successful apps are available to everyone, no matter what kind of technology they’re using. These apps know that everyone matters, and everyone should have equal access to the apps and an equal shot of love, no matter what kind of phone they’re using.

If you’re an Android user, don’t let these statistics dishearten you. You’ll be able to find love on any dating app that you choose, regardless of whether or not it looks best on an iPhone or an Android. Your own beautiful love story is just a few swipes away.