AnyFix – Your one-stop solution to fix 330+ iOS/iPadOS/tvOS/iTunes issues

How much would you pay to get your own personal Apple technician to resolve every iPhone, iPad or iTunes issue?

You won’t have to wish for that any longer. iMobie has come up with AnyFix, an all-in-one software for fixing 300-plus tvOS, iPadOS, iOS and iTunes problems.

Here’s our AnyFix review of the features that come with it.

AnyFix – The Only Solution You Need to Fix iOS Problems

AnyFix is a comprehensive system recovery software with advanced technologies, and yet it’s easy enough to be used by anyone who’s having issues with their iPad, iPhone, Apple TV or iPod Touch.

You would think that such an app would be very complicated and require advanced troubleshooting know-how, but it’s the exact opposite. AnyFix can solve your iOS problems in just a few clicks and without experiencing data loss.

Is your iPhone or iPad stuck on Apple logo? Anyfix allows you to get out of that loop quickly so you can get back to your life. All scenarios are covered- you’ll just have to choose Standard, Advanced or Ultimate Repair.

AnyFix Features and How You Can Get Your Apple Device Working Again

Fix 130+ Apple TV, iPad and iPhone Issues

iMobie has made it their goal to include any and all possible Apple device errors and incorporate a solution to every one of them. The most common issues, including battery drain, touch screen not working, won’t turn on, stuck on Apple logo, frozen screen, stuck in Recovery Mode and more can be fixed with just a few clicks.

Forget buying software that can only do one thing- AnyFix is the ultimate repair tool for your Apple devices. Not only does the software get you out of a serious bind, but it can also resolve iTunes problems.

3 Repair Modes for Highest Success

Opening AnyFix lets you select from 3 fix modes- Advanced, Standard or Ultimate. Depending on the device issue, you get the highest chance of success with over 330 solutions spread across Apple devices.

An iPhone or iPad that’s stuck on Apple logo means Advanced Repair, while iPhone not charging is under Standard Repair. For serious ones, such as iPhone not turning on, DFU mode or stuck in white or blue screen, there’s the Ultimate Repair.

Solve 200+ iTunes Errors, Even Complicated Ones

What sets AnyFix apart from the competition is that it doesn’t stop with just fixing iOS device errors. The software can troubleshoot and resolve complex iTunes problems, including error messages when syncing, restoring or backing up, when it won’t recognize your iPhone or iPad and being unable to download, update or install iTunes.

In similar fashion, all you need to do is point AnyFix to the right direction and it does the job via a single mouse click. There’s zero troubleshooting and no data loss.

Speedy iPhone and iPad Password Reset

Sometimes you’ll get locked out of your iPhone or iPad accidentally. When this happens, you either can go to an Apple Store to get it reset or turn to AnyFix and gain full access within minutes.

AnyFix solves the dilemma by allowing you to reset your iPad, iPod Touch or iPhone following a lock.

Enter/Exit Recovery Mode

AnyFix also comes with “Enter/Exit Recovery Mode”. Entering recovery mode will be very useful at times when your iOS device isn’t starting or is stuck with the Apple logo.

With the recovery mode, you can easily recover your device without losing any data with just a few clicks.

Upgrade or Downgrade iOS Versions

Not all software updates are good for your Apple device. More often than not, you’ll get stuck with the current version and have to wait until a new one comes out to resolve errors and bugs.

AnyFix has the ability to downgrade iOS (as long as they’re still signed) and get to a beta version of iOS even when you don’t have a developer account.

Worry-Free Guarantee

AnyFix has a 60 day money back guarantee and 24/7 customer service. Moreover, the software is certified by Microsoft and Apple, and thus is completely free of malware. Whenever you have a question or encounter a problem with the software, you can contact them and a knowledgeable professional will always be on hand to serve.

Conclusion – Should You Buy AnyFix?

AnyFix is one of the best iOS and iTunes fixer software around since it can resolve 330-plus issues. That alone makes the price of entry worth it. However, you can choose to try the free download and see the results for yourself.

It’s a must-have for any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and iPod Touch owner as it can save you the headaches of troubleshooting your device when something goes wrong.