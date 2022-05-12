Apex Legends: What are the Best Weapons for Season 13 Split 1?

We know Apex Legends as a legendary game that everyone loves to play. With the debut of Season 13, we have now entered a brand new era, and we are witnessing the meta change. Like other seasons, this fresh season brings us a change in terms of the weaponry list that will make us grind if we want to adapt.

Finding the right gun is critical for you to be a champion in Apex Legends. But how can you find the deadliest and most massive among dozens of weapons and fight in the middle of this huge conflict? We’ll be breaking down all of the great weapons in Season 13 with this tier list. These weapons will help you grow as a player and increase your game quality.

So let’s take a look at the most wonderful weapons in the Apex Legends tier list together.

Wingman (Heavy Pistol)

We start our Apex Legends S13 Split 1 top weapons tier list with the Wingman that most of you are used to seeing in the game. It requires high skills, but it’s not that hard to master it. Besides, with an extended mag, this perfect item helps you defeat all enemies in the blink of an eye.

If you are ambitious about your accuracy, Wingman will definitely appeal to you. Pinpoint accuracy might be a little tricky with it, but still.

Mastiff (Shotgun)

If you are playing Mastiff, it is definitely preferable to play aggressively. Because this shotgun will satisfy you enough to do high damage. If you ask what makes Mastiff top-class, we can definitely say its horizontal spread. This shotty is truly one of a kind.

Peacekeeper (Shotgun)

If you’ve been in the Apex Legends world a bit, you’ve definitely seen someone playing Peacekeeper in ranked matches. Once one of the most popular guns in the game, the Peacekeeper used to be everything you could dream of as a shotty.

But don’t worry! It is possible to state that PK is good as before. Compatible with most champions, this shotgun now has the Precision Choke as default, which makes it more powerful than ever. Moreover, thanks to its renewed Kinetic Feeder, it has become more fatal. And it is very compatible with many heroes.

R-301 (Light Assault Rifle)

R-301 has been a jack-off-all-trades since the release of Apex Legends in February 2019. It’s one of the simplest weapons to get good at. However, it performs well enough through the end of the game. So we definitely recommend this weapon.

This weapon, which we are accustomed to seeing from Titanfall, manages to be among the most powerful and invincible weapons in the game, together with some strong attachments.

CAR SMG (Light/Heavy SMG)

The CAR SMG is one of the most well-rounded and powerful weapons in the game, and it manages to take part in our tier list. This weapon owes this to its unique ability, which allows you to use Light or Heavy ammo or magazine attachments according to your wishes.

It can be very annoying to control the Recoil, especially when the magazine is about to end, but considering its other features, this downside is not so noticeable.

Devotion (Energy LMG)

If you happen to shoot all cylinders, this Energy LMG could be one of the most dangerous weapons in Apex because this gun’s fire rate is something different. When it gets to full speed, you can see that it will beam. That’s why we definitely recommend you to take this weapon when you see it because it will really dominate the game with the right use.

In addition, Devotion may reach its full power with the Turbocharger. To secure your ammo, use a gold magazine. Especially if you play ranked, Devotion should definitely be the first Energy weapon you should choose.

Havoc (Energy Rifle)

Havoc, which was a godlike Energy Rifle before season 3, suffered several nerfs and lost all its glory. Still, despite all the nerfs, Havoc has managed to keep the close distance shooting feature, and with a lot of minor tweaks, it’s back to the power you’d prefer for most champions.

Furthermore, as long as you don’t have some immense attachments for it, the Havoc isn’t such a demanding weapon. So, it’s a bit difficult to play in the long distance since it has a heavy recoil. However, with some control, it would be the killing machine of s13.

VK-47 Flatline (Heavy Assault Rifle)

Considering its raw damage, Flatline might be the top-notch Apex weapon on this tier list. Flatline always has certain stats and barely changes; its recoil is smooth, its damage is solid, and its range is quite useful for a heavy rifle.

However, Flatline is a bit weak when it comes to attachments. This gun, which you can never use barrel mods for, may make you immerse in thought. But it still manages to stand out among most Apex weapons and takes its place in the meta.

Charge Rifle (Sniper Rifle)

The Charge Rifle launches an energy beam at enemies before exploding. Furthermore, with a great damage shooting, you can easily demolish any kind of shield with it, including the red ones. You can find the one that appeals to you the most by playing in series, and you can master the game without wasting any time.

30-30 Repeater (Heavy Assault Rifle)

Now it’s time for the last member of our tier list of the top-notch Apex guns. And of course, we had to see Repeater on this list! When we interpret its range, damage and accuracy, it is definitely at the level, we can say, one of the best. At certain stages of the game, this gun can definitely be your savior and can be a perfect match with some heroes.

Conclusion

In this article, we introduced you to the most useful and deadly weapons you can find in Apex. You can find the one that appeals to you the most by playing in series, and you can master the game without wasting any time.