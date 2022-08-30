API Tester – the First Mobile App to Test Any API

At this moment in time, plenty of apps allow you to perform complex actions on a mobile phone or another portable device. Take, for example, professionals involved in software development and software testing who also take advantage of portable tools. Developers these days can write code, and software testers can test APIs without even being at the computer. One of the best mobile apps designed for such purposes is API Tester.

API Tester is a mobile app that offers the possibility to test any type of API, to construct and send requests. API Tester is a multifunctional advantageous app as it comes with the following essential features:

Firstly, the REST, GraphQL, and WebSocket API types can be tested. There is an option to build requests of any method like GET, POST manually, or PUT and to import collections from Postman, Swagger, or via URL.

Secondly, API Tester has an intuitive but functional interface that serves you perfectly for constructing complex requests and including various details. For example, Path variables, Query params, Authorization, Body params, Headers, and cookies can be sent to the API you are working with.

Finally, a compelling syntax-highlighted and optimized for mobile devices GraphQL editor is another advantage of API Tester. And you can use the Docs tab to browse API documentation.

But even more, API Tester is actually accessible. The Guides on their website not only have all the API Tester’s features documented but also provide all the information about the main services API and how to test them with the API Tester. Plus, they have a great community, so you can get your questions about the app answered quickly! Novice developers and testers will not get lost.

API Tester has apps for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and Android devices; you can find links and more useful information on their website too.