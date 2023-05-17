Apple’s Xros Is Expected To Be Announced Soon

Soon Apple plans to release a new operating system, which will presumably be called “xrOS”. Third-party developers first found out about it, and then journalists as well.

Apple is expected to unveil a mixed reality headset at their WWDC conference in June. The headset will be using a new operating system, though rumors about its development have been circulating for some time and its announcement has been delayed.

Despite the fact that this information is not yet official, the name “xrOS” is already practically confirmed by the existence of a registered trademark in New Zealand (as reported by Vox Media product manager Parker Ortolani).

Journalists pay particular attention to the spelling of the letters “OS” and the San Francisco font, also present in other Apple operating systems such as iOS and macOS.

There are also other rumors about possible names for the future operating system, such as realOS and rOS. However, a Bloomberg report published in December 2022 indicates that the name xrOS, where “xr” means “extended reality,” will most likely be chosen.

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality products, such as the anticipated Reality Pro or Reality One headset, are likely to run on this new operating system.

This headset is rumored to be powerful but expensive. It is expected to have over 10 cameras, high-resolution displays, and use an Apple M2 chip. It will also be lightweight but require an external battery that can be worn around the waist. The xrOS interface will be similar to other Apple operating systems, but it will primarily use hand gestures and gaze tracking for control.

Apple’s WWDC 2023 conference will begin June 5. Along with the new operating system and headset, we will likely also see new MacBook models and updated versions of other Apple operating systems.