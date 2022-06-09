Are Online Studies Actually Good For You?

Given what’s been happening in the last few years in the education industry, you might be wondering whether online education is actually good for you or not? Newspapers and educational publications are all sharing their opinions, but there’s very little data regarding the massive shift towards e-learning everyone has just experienced. The following will explore what we know at the moment about online education.

Focus On Particular Skills

One of the major benefits of online studies is that they allow a much more focused approach. Traditional degrees require students to take a certain number of courses (often four courses for eight semesters) to be granted a degree. These courses are often structured in such a way that they need to be taken in a particular order regardless of a learner’s background knowledge of the topic. Online learning allows people to take specific courses that cover just the information pertinent to them or their current work situation. People can seek out professional skills or an understanding of new technology that is disrupting their industry without having to study for four years. This can have a positive impact on work performance, increase the chances of promotion, and therefore, improve the financial situation of a person. (If you are taking a particular course expecting a raise or promotion, it’s always best to run your choice by your boss at work to see if that seems likely; who knows, your company might even pay for the course!)

Lifestyle Support

There are as many ways to live a life as there are humans in history. Some people have elderly relatives that need support, some people have kids, and some people have demanding jobs—for the longest time, education was something that couldn’t be done if a person had other commitments that were of a higher priority. With online studies, that’s no longer the case; Degree Planet points out that there are many degrees available at accelerated or own-pace rates. There are also degrees with flexible work times that allow you to devote time both to your current job and your learning.

Learn For Less

Another major benefit of online studies is that some courses are offered entirely for free. That’s right; you can take university-level courses on a myriad of topics without paying a cent. Since the cost of education can be a major contributor to stress and anxiety (in turn, damaging your health and making studying more difficult), this is an excellent option for some.

There are also many courses and degrees available for lower rates than you would find in in-person degrees. In a volatile, post-pandemic economy, saving money is important to people. If something can be acquired without putting you into financial straights, it’s probably best not to overspend. The student debt crisis is a terrifying topic being discussed constantly by economists. Avoid getting tangled up in the mess by seeking less expensive education options.

The above information should have made it clear that there are many ways in which online education is good for learners. Of course, every learner is different, and some people do require face-to-face interaction for optimal learning, but studies are finding that number is lower than you might expect. A major study in 2009 from the Department of Education found that students who took online courses performed better than their peers in traditional classrooms.