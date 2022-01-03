Cable TV cord-cutting has become very common now that raised this valid question that are streaming services killing cable companies. It is not wrong to ask. Since we see people shifting towards streaming services and leaving the cable behind. It is a valid concern to ask that why is cable TV losing subscribers?

Of course, we cannot deny the fact that the streaming services have changed the whole viewing experience for the audiences and a strong internet connection has played a role in it. Since all the streaming services rely on reliable internet, it was mandatory.

When there are no hurdles in the way then of course people will tilt towards streaming services over the live cable TV connections and exactly why is that; let’s find out.

Where Is Cable TV Headed?

We are not saying that cable TV is completely dead. Of course not. It is still very much in demand and we see cable connections in every other house. Since the beginning of time, the cable sector has dominated the market. This advantage is not simply numerical; individuals stay with their service providers for years. It has been able to retain its users, thanks to strong service providers and vast channel lineups, but growth appears to be static. We can’t deny that the convenience of a streaming service is lacking when compared to cable. Viewers are turned off by the lack of an ala-carte menu.

Role Of Internet Services

Even though streaming technology was introduced in the early 1990s, it was not transformed until recently. The introduction of smartphones and tablets permitted widespread internet access. As a result, streaming providers have been able to benefit from the growing popularity of smart gadgets. There are almost 200 streaming platforms available now. Each one has its own set of services and products to offer.

There was a time when the only way to watch shows and movies was to watch them on television. Popular sitcoms like “Friends” and “M*A*S*H” would have people queueing for hours to watch them. Then came the internet, which completely altered the television industry. Satellite and cable replaced scheduled programming on a restricted number of broadcast stations (IPTV). The number of channels has increased dramatically. Consumers were free to choose what they wanted to see for the first time.

Increasing Bills

For more than a few years, television has been a popular form of entertainment. Is it, nevertheless, worthwhile to purchase a Cable TV subscription at this time? It’s amazing how costly cable television has become. A Cable TV subscription costs around $100 each month, according to estimates. When we compare it to the costs of using the internet, it’s a sizable sum.

Cable TV usually broadcasts movies and TV shows that are already available on streaming services. TV is great for sports like FIFA and the Superbowl, as well as specific events and game shows, but is it worth paying extra to see a once-a-year event? Not at all, especially now that more games and sports are available online.

Hence, streaming services are less expensive, more dependable, easier to use, and more convenient than traditional television. They also offer a massive collection that appeals to people all across the world.

Digital Television

The demand for old media is dwindling. Its influence is dwindling at a rate that no one could have foreseen. Specialist content has been made possible by the widespread availability of digital mediums. The way people watch television is changing. Viewers are no longer confined to listening to or watching news and sports because of radio and television programming. Everything can be accessed in a matter of seconds.

Consumers can now design their viewing schedules thanks to technological improvements in the television industry. You may make your playlists using services like Spotify, YouTube. Netflix, just, for example, makes recommendations based on your viewing history. The days of having to wait to see something are long gone. You may binge-watch your favorite seasons using streaming services.

Conclusion

It is a more ‘once upon a time’ story now that television was the primary source of entertainment. It still has a fan base, but streaming services have made watching more convenient. Many houses still have traditional cable television. The internet’s reach, on the other hand, remains unrivaled.