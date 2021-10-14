BeeTV APK Download on PC Windows 11:10:8.1 & Mac with Nox Player

Introduction:

BeeTV app is one of the best online free movie streaming apps of all time. Streaming links for all the latest movies are added regularly to the app. It is a very light application with a size of less than 20MB. Also, the BeeTV app does not host any movies on its own servers. Instead, they crawl other streaming sources and get the streaming links and provide them for free. The best thing about the BeeTV app is that only high-quality streaming links are added.

Official BeeTV App supports nearly all the platforms such as Android OS, iOS, Windows and Mac PC, Nvidia Shield, Firestick devices, and Roku devices. It supports all the Windows versions such as Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, etc. Among all the other online movie streamers BeeTV app has a huge collection.

Features of BeeTV APK:

1. Free movie streaming: In BeeTV APK, you can watch all the movies, web series, TV episodes, movie trailers, teasers for free. No subscription is required.

2. Ad-free user interface: BeeTV app is completely free of advertisements. You will get an ad-free watch experience.

3. Ability to ingrate 3rd party video players: You can stream the links from BeeTV using third-party video players like MX player, VLC player, etc.

4. Lightweight app: BeeTV app will not take up much space in your device because of its small size. It occupies only less space.

5. No login/registration required: To stream movies in the BeeTV app, it is not required to log in or register in the app. Just install the app and start streaming for free.

Steps to install BeeTV APK on PC using Nox Player:

BeeTV app has no direct installation file for PCs. You have to install the BeeTV app using an APK file. To install APK files on Windows PC and Mac, you will need an android emulator application like Nox player. Here are the steps to install the BeeTV app using Nox player.

First, you need to download and install the Nox player. Go to the official website of the Nox player. Click on the download button to download the executable file of the Nox player. (.exe file for Windows/.dmg file for Mac).

Click on the installer file to start installing the Nox player. After the Nox player is installed, open the Nox player.

Go to the settings panel of the Nox player and click on Google account. Now login with your personal Google accounts or create a new account.

Once you have logged in, go to the security tab in the settings. There click on “Device & Management”. In the Device & Management option, click to enable the “Install apps from unknown sources” option.

Save the settings and get back to the home screen of the Nox player. Now open the default browser in the Nox player.

Go to the official website of the BeeTV app in the browser. Tap on the download button to Download BeeTV APK File.

Open the downloads folder in the Nox player and find the downloaded APK file. Tap on the APK file to begin the installation of the BeeTV app.

Alternatively, you can also download the APK file on your PC and then drag & drop the APK file onto the Nox player.

Wait till the BeeTV is installed. Once installed, you can delete the downloaded APK file to save some space in the device.

Launch the BeeTV App directly from the home screen of the Nox player. Search for your favorite movie and start streaming for free.

Why BeeTV is the Best?

There are a lot of streaming apps available to stream free movies. But BeeTV is the best streamer among them because of its distinctive features.

1. You can find all the movies that are released worldwide in the app.

2. All the streaming links are of high quality.

3. Gives you the ability to change the quality of the streaming links.

4. Download all the movies from the BeeTV app into your local storage space.

5. BeeTV app has an in-built updater which makes it easy to update the app.

FAQs:

1. Why does the “Insufficient storage space” error in the BeeTV app?

If you don’t have enough local storage while downloading movies from the BeeTV app, then the app will throw an insufficient storage error. Make some space on your device and try downloading the movie.

2. Is BeeTV App Free to Use?

Yes, the BeeTV app is completely free to use. No paid is available in the app. All the videos can be streamed without any geo-restriction.

Conclusion:

Hope you have understood the method to install the BeeTV app on your PC using the Nox player. Make sure to follow every step mentioned above to install the app without any error or bug.

If you got any queries regarding the installation of BeeTV APK or Nox player, do let us know in the comment section below. Make sure to include the screenshot of the error for our better understanding of the problem. We will be happy to help.