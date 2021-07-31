Best 5 GHz Wi-Fi Routers

Let’s admit it. Our whole family relies on Wi-Fi for all types of routine work, activities, and entertainment. Whether someone wants to order food, book an Uber, watch a movie, shop from their favorite online store, or simply browse Google, as long as there is a good quality router available, everything goes smooth. You get to enjoy your food, take your ride, shop whatever you like, and find the required information you seek. All thanks to the Wi-Fi network that spreads data signals throughout the house and lets you access the internet from wherever you want. As much as it is important to choose the best internet plans and prices for your home, it is also equally essential to pick the right router for catering to your connectivity needs. The router you get will determine the quality of the Wi-Fi that you will experience.

When it comes to routers, there are mainly two types of specifications easily available in the market, i.e. 2.4 GHz routers and 5 GHz routers. If you are seeking faster Wi-Fi speeds, then 5 GHz routers are an ideal choice. These wireless frequency 5 GHz routers possess a higher processing speed and are capable of carrying a more stable signal strength. The higher 5 GHz radiofrequency of these routers allows them to overcome any signal interferences from other devices or networks. Having said that, here we are with the top 5 GHz routers with remarkable speeds and performance that are worth an investment. So, if you are planning a buy a perfect 5 GHz router, make sure you consider the ones we have listed here:

Netgear (R7000-100PAS) Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band 5 GHz Wi-Fi Router

This incredible router comes with a 16 Hz dual processor that is responsible for super-fast speeds. It can offer as high as 1900 Mbps of Wi-Fi speeds, resulting in more reliable internet connectivity. It comes with a built-in Beamforming technology that enables the router to provide better coverage throughout the house.

You can stream lag-free HD content without any buffering issues. It also comes with a built-in iTunes server that ensures faster audio streaming. There is also a USB 3.0 port for seamless access to any stored media. You can also make use of its free backup software to protect against virus attacks or data loss.

TP-Link AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router

It is a dual-band router that offers up to 1750 Mbps Wi-Fi speeds. Its 5 GHz band is an excellent choice for faster speeds to enjoy the lag-free online gaming experience, download large files effortlessly, share data, or stream movies seamlessly in HD. This smart Wi-Fi router comes with six antennas including three external and three internal, allowing a more expansive coverage throughout the house.

You can also reposition its external antennas to receive stronger signals. Not only that, but you can also enjoy 4K streaming on multiple devices simultaneously through this router.

Linksys Max-Stream AC2200 MU-MIMO Tri-band Wireless Router

One of the striking features of this router is that it includes three bands. It comes with a 2.4 GHz band and two independent 5 GHz bands. The router will choose the band that proves to be the strongest and the most reliable one, depending on the device you are using and your location in the house. This router is especially recommended for heavy web users and its ultra-fast processing speed is just what such a household needs.

It is also capable of distributing the Wi-Fi signals evenly among various devices accessing the house network at the same time. Its MIMO technology allows many users to connect to the network simultaneously and access the internet without facing any signal drops or slowing speed.



ASUS AC1900 Wi-Fi Dual-band 3×3 Gigabit Wireless Router

With this amazing 5 GHz-enabled router, you can stream content online or play your favorite games without any disruptions. You can enjoy impressive Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1900 Mbps that makes this router stand out from among the fastest ones available in the market. ASUS AC1900 wireless router ensures reliable, blazing-fast, and stable Wi-Fi coverage throughout the house. It comes with AiRadar that makes use of beamforming technology for amplifying the signals and offering a more expansive coverage.

You can also download the ASUS router app to control the router and its functionality whether you are in the house or away. This means you can monitor the router using your smartphone remotely.

Wrapping Up

All these 5 GHz routers are some of the best ones out there that ensure a strong, reliable, and super-fast Wi-Fi network throughout the house. If you are planning to buy a new 5 GHz router, then these aforementioned picks won’t let you down at all. So, go on and make a wise investment by choosing any one of the above devices that matches your connectivity needs and budget to the best.