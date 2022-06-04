Best 5 GPS Tracking Apps for Android

These days smartphones have a built-in GPS feature. You can use it to find your way in unknown places. But you’d also sometimes need to track someone’s positions. For example, tracking your children when they are at school. So, concerned parents are often curious to find the best GPS tracker for Android.

Why a GPS Tracker on Someone Else’s Phone Can be Essential

As malicious as it sounds, GPS trackers are significant for tracking valuable people in your life. But we would never agree to use GPS trackers for stalking. And thus, here are some essential reasons you need a GPS tracker.

Tracking your husband or wife because they are coming home late and acting suspiciously.

GPS tracking is excellent for young ones, so you can search for them quickly if they get lost.

You can also track your teenagers as they can easily fall into the wrong group.

Your elderly family members might get lost, and you can find them quickly through GPS trackers.

Someone you know has just got out of rehab, and you might need to know their location from time to time.

In all of these scenarios, it is essential for you to use the best GPS phone tracker app for Android to find the location of phone number remotely. Monitor and protect your loved ones from harm and sometimes from themselves.

Top 5 Apps for GPS Tracking

We did some extensive research on GPS tracking apps. Among the many spy apps (with positive reviews), we chose these perfect five. Let’s check the five best Android tracker applications.

1. Localize.Mobi

Localize.Mobi is our top pick among the bunch. It is easy to install and also easy to use on Android. First of all, it is a great GPS tracking app that you can use to track your loved ones’ every move. And on top of that, you can also monitor who they talk to, what content they consume, how they use social media, and even every keystroke they make.

Pros

Check people’s location quickly on a detailed map

See route history over a particular time interval

Have a look at the demo before making a purchase

2. eyeZy

eyeZy offers the top-notch ‘’pinpoint’’ mechanism that includes GPS tracking for Android phone. It’ll find and predict your child’s or husband’s next location. Moreover, it can also tell you which Wi-Fi network they are using.

Pros

Accurate location tracking solution

Magic Alert feature that will instantly notify you that someone is out of bounds

Screen recording feature to keep an eye on their searches and media

3. mSpy

This Android GPS tracker also does all the standard things that you expect from a GPS tracking application. Its best feature is to see the entry and exit times of a particular location.

Pros

Contacts, images, and SIM card changes tracking

Simple three-step startup

No need to jailbreak

4. Life360

With Life360, you can create circles with your family members and friends. Not only can you track each other, but also you can send instant SOS signals in case of an emergency to all of the circle members. This is why this app is especially popular among women.

Pros

Create private circle groups

Notify people using the check-in option

Create custom zones for favorite areas

5. FlexiSPY

FlexiSPY is one of the most well-known GPS tracking apps. Not only can you track your loved ones with it, but you can also monitor their PC, Mac, communications, and much more. While it isn’t as feature-packed as Localize.Mobi, it does get the job done.

Pros

150 small and large features for an Android app

Live call listening is an exclusive feature

Track anyone invisibly or visibly

Conclusion

Hopefully, you’ll make the right pick among the five best GPS trackers for Android and find the one that will meet all your desired requirements. Localize.Mobi is our top pick with the best price-quality ratio and multiple features.