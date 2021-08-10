Best 5 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers To Build A Network System

Wi-Fi Mesh routers are amazing in the sense that it will ensure that the network coverage is so strong that every corner of the home and office are covered which a normal router cannot possibly do. Wi-Fi mesh routers are different from normal routers as instead of a single router, the Wi-Fi mesh router is made of multiple units which makes it possible to cover a wide area to give a robust connection all across the home. With Wi-Fi mesh routers the network problems are sorted and further, it becomes possible to connect a large number of devices too. Here is a list of the best five mesh Wi-Fi routers.

1. Google Nest Wi-Fi

Google Nest Wi-Fi is a stylish mesh Wi-Fi designer that comes with a smart speaker and simple controls. Google Nest Wi-Fi is a must-have router for a smart home. It is a two-in-one device that ensures wide-area connectivity and also, a speaker. The speed supported by Google Nest Wi-Fi is 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz simultaneous dual-band. The connectivity supported by Google Nest Wi-Fi includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Additional features of this Wi-Fi include Nest Wi-Fi point with Google Assistant, advanced security chip and privacy control.

2. Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8)

Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) supports Wi-Fi 6 which provides high-speed connectivity for the mesh network. The speed of Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) is its trademark which is possible due to its two mesh routers. Using the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8), it is possible to set up either one or two networks which are 2.4 and 5 GHz, bands. The security system of Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) is technologically sound. The speed supported by Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) is 108.11ax 4804 Mbps down. Impressive features of this mesh router include MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS and AiProtection Pro. Connectivity options available in Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) includes 2.5 Gigabit Wan, Gigabit Wan, 3 X Gigabit LAN and USB 3.1.

3. Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6

With Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6, superb performance is guaranteed. The connectivity supported by Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 is multiple. The router can support up to four mesh nodes. It is a good router to have in companies that demand high network coverage. Even the basic configuration of the router supports an extremely fast internet connection. However, if you are looking for a superior connection, then the change in the configuration setting can be made from 192.168.0.1 . Reasons to invest in Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 even though it is pricey is that it supports 6Gbps backhaul and is easy to deploy.

Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 is a stylish Wi-Fi router that supports high-speed connectivity. Just like Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6, Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 also supports Wi-Fi 6 performance along with $x ethernet and one USB port. The router is affordable and can easily support big households that need mesh support. The speed supported by Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 includes 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4 GHz/5 GHz. Additional features of Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 include Next-Gen OFDMA technology and Tri-Band Dynamic Backhaul. Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 can be further configured to match speed from the router configuration page available at 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1.

5. Netgear Orbia Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

Netgear Orbia Whole Home Mesh WiFi System with a support of 2 X gigabit ethernet claims fast connectivity at affordable support. High performance is guaranteed with tri-band mesh Wi-Fi. This is an appropriate choice for small to medium homes that need good Wi-Fi coverage. The settings of the routers can be easily managed. Further, it comes with parental controls, however, the controls for the same are limited. The only drawback of the Netgear Orbia Whole Home Mesh WiFi System is that it lacks an ethernet port which is required for a wired connection to ensure faster internet connectivity. Additional features of Netgear Orbia Whole Home Mesh WiFi System includes beamforming implicit. This is one of the best routers to meet the Wi-Fi requirement of a house.